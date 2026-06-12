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HomeNewsIndiaCybercrime inspector resigns in Kanpur, says unable to work under 'junior' officer

Cybercrime inspector resigns in Kanpur, says unable to work under 'junior' officer

Kanpur (UP), Jun 11 (PTI): A controversy was triggered within the Kanpur Commissionerate on Thursday after an inspector posted with the cybercrime police station resigned, alleging that he was made to work under a junior in violation of service norm.

By : PTI | Updated at : 12 Jun 2026 12:35 AM (IST)

Kanpur (UP), Jun 11 (PTI): A controversy was triggered within the Kanpur Commissionerate on Thursday after an inspector posted with the cybercrime police station resigned, alleging that he was made to work under a junior in violation of service norms.

Inspector Vinay Sharma, a 2005-batch officer, submitted his resignation to DCP (Crime) Shrawan Kumar Singh, stating that he could no longer continue under station in-charge Satish Kumar, who, he claimed, was junior to him in service seniority.

"According to the rules, an officer should work under someone of equivalent rank or senior. The present arrangement is against the established norms,” Sharma alleged.

Expressing dissatisfaction over the working environment, Sharma alleged that despite Kumar being the station in-charge, he often found himself guiding the latter on operational matters.

“I often have to explain to him what is right or wrong, yet I end up being reprimanded. This creates an unhealthy atmosphere,” he said.

ADCP (Crime) Anjali Vishwakarma told PTI that an inquiry had been initiated into the matter.

“The inspector's statement will be recorded on Friday to ascertain the circumstances under which the resignation was submitted,” the officer said.

She also said that Sharma's resignation letter does not clearly state whether he intends to leave the cyber cell, the Crime Branch, or resign from service altogether.

“After verification of all facts, a report will be submitted to senior officers,” she added. PTI COR ABN ARI

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

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