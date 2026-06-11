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HomeNewsIndiaCRPF jawan alleges attack on family in Kanpur, seeks justice in viral video

CRPF jawan alleges attack on family in Kanpur, seeks justice in viral video

Kanpur, Jun 10 (PTI): A CRPF jawan posted with a CoBRA battalion in Jharkhand has sought protection and justice for his family after an alleged attack by a local history-sheeter in Kanpur's Maharajpur area triggered outrage on social medi.

By : PTI | Updated at : 11 Jun 2026 12:43 AM (IST)

Kanpur, Jun 10 (PTI): A CRPF jawan posted with a CoBRA battalion in Jharkhand has sought protection and justice for his family after an alleged attack by a local history-sheeter in Kanpur's Maharajpur area triggered outrage on social media.

Manish Kumar, the CRPF jawan, alleged in a viral video that local history-sheeter C D S Verma alias Golden Verma attempted to forcibly enter his house on Monday night while he was away on duty.

According to Kumar, his physically disabled mother, wife and minor children were present at home at the time of the incident.

He claimed that the accused, allegedly under the influence of alcohol, abused his family members, pelted stones and bricks at the house, tried to break into the premises and issued death threats.

In the video, Kumar questioned who would protect the families of soldiers deployed in the borders and for anti-Naxal operations.

“My family is living in fear. Should we continue protecting the nation or leave our duties to protect our own families?" he said, while appealing for immediate police action and security.

Kumar also claimed that similar incidents had taken place in 2013 and 2019, but despite repeated complaints, police invoked only minor charges against the accused.

He also accused Verma of routinely threatening the locals.

Responding to the viral video, ACP Abhishek Pandey said an FIR had already been registered at the Maharajpur police station based on a complaint lodged by Kumar's wife Sonika Devi.

“The accused and the complainant belong to the same extended family. A search is underway to trace and arrest the accused at the earliest,” Pandey said.

Proceedings under the Goonda Act had already been initiated against Verma a few months ago, while externment proceedings were also underway against him, the ACP said. PTI COR CDN ARI

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

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Published at : 11 Jun 2026 12:46 AM (IST)
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