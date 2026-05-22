Cross complaints filed in Lucknow over Rahul Gandhi's 'traitor' remarks, BJP minister's comments

Lucknow, May 21 (PTI): Cross complaints were filed in Lucknow against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Uttar Pradesh minister Dinesh Pratap Singh on Thursday over the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha's "traitor" remarks in Raebareli a day earlier and the minister's comments.

The police said they were yet to lodge an FIR in either case, but have initiated a probe over the complaints from both sides.

Congress workers submitted a complaint at the Hussainganj police station seeking the registration of an FIR against Uttar Pradesh Minister of State (independent charge) Dinesh Pratap Singh for allegedly making objectionable remarks against Rahul Gandhi and the Gandhi family.

The complaint, submitted by Congress worker Nitant Singh alias Nitin in the presence of district Congress president Rudradaman Singh Chauhan alias Bablu, alleged that Singh referred to the Gandhi family as "traitors", hurting the sentiments of party workers.

Congress leaders also alleged that videos of the minister's remarks were circulated on social media and submitted links and other material evidence to the police. They demanded action against him under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the IT Act.

Meanwhile, the Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha lodged a separate complaint against Rahul Gandhi at the Hazratganj police station over his remarks at a rally in Amethi, where he allegedly called Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the RSS "traitors".

The outfit's spokesperson Shishir Chaturvedi alleged in his complaint that Gandhi's remarks had hurt the sentiments of crores of people. He said he watched Gandhi's speech on a television news channel on May 20. Chaturvedi also raised objections to the remarks on social media.

Lucknow police officials said complaints in both matters had been received and inquiries were underway. "Further legal action would be taken in accordance with law," a police official said.

Amid the row, UP Congress chief Ajay Rai doubled down on Gandhi's remarks during a press conference on Thursday, alleging that the BJP and the RSS had a "history of betrayal".

"What Rahul Gandhi said is absolutely true," Rai said, while accusing the Narendra Modi government of pushing the country towards an economic crisis and "selling national assets" to "industrialist friends".

Rai also attacked the BJP over alleged paper leaks, unemployment and the state of universities, alleging that educational institutions were being ideologically influenced by the RSS.

He further accused the prime minister of "misleading" people while undertaking foreign visits and referred to Modi's recent interaction with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, saying the country is facing economic distress while the prime minister is "making reels".

The BJP had earlier slammed Rahul Gandhi over his "traitor" remarks for the prime minister, the home minister and the RSS allegedly made during a rally in his Lok Sabha constituency of Raebareli. PTI MAN KIS MNK MNK

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)