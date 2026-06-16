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HomeNewsIndiaTamil Nadu Expands Crop Loan Waiver To Rs 75,000; 14.43 Lakh Farmers To Benefit

Tamil Nadu Expands Crop Loan Waiver To Rs 75,000; 14.43 Lakh Farmers To Benefit

Tamil Nadu CM C Joseph Vijay announced a crop loan waiver of up to Rs 75,000 for farmers who borrowed from cooperative banks between May 2025 and February 2026.

Reported By : PTI | 
Updated at : 16 Jun 2026 03:08 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Tamil Nadu Chief Minister announced Rs 75,000 crop loan waiver.
  • Scheme benefits 14.43 lakh farmers, costing state Rs 5,932 crore.
  • Farmers with loans above Rs 75,000 get Rs 35,000 waiver.
  • The revised waiver aids farmers for upcoming cultivation season.

Chennai, Jun 16 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Tuesday announced a full waiver of crop loans of up to Rs 75,000 availed by farmers through cooperative banks from May 1, 2025, to February 28, 2026.

The waiver would benefit 14.43 lakh farmers across the state and would entail the state government an additional expenditure of Rs 5,932 crore and would ensure a big relief to the ryots, the government said.

Following a review meeting with ministers and senior officials at the Secretariat here, the chief minister said that farmers who had availed loans exceeding Rs 75,000 will receive a waiver of Rs 35,000, a release from the government said.

The announcement follows a representation from the farmers in the wake of the state government announcing a waiver of loans of up to Rs 50,000 last month for small and marginal farmers who availed cooperative bank loans. The new announcement is a revision.

According to the release, as per the Reserve Bank of India's Model Operating Procedures for Government Loan Waiver Schemes, the government should fully disburse the entire amount of crop loan waiver within 45 to 60 days.

"Considering the current financial position and financial resources of the state government, in this difficult situation, the chief minister has ordered a waiver of approximately Rs 6,000 crore to 14.43 lakh farmers who have availed crop loans from May 1, 2025, to February 28, 2026," the release added.

"This crop loan waiver will be of great benefit to farmers who wish to obtain loans for the upcoming cultivation season," the release said, quoting Vijay. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the new crop loan waiver announced by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister?

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay announced a full waiver of crop loans up to Rs 75,000. This waiver applies to loans availed by farmers through cooperative banks between May 1, 2025, and February 28, 2026.

How many farmers will benefit from this loan waiver and what is its cost?

The waiver is expected to benefit 14.43 lakh farmers across Tamil Nadu. It will incur an additional expenditure of Rs 5,932 crore for the state government.

Are farmers with loans over Rs 75,000 eligible for any relief?

Yes, farmers who availed crop loans exceeding Rs 75,000 will receive a partial waiver of Rs 35,000. This ensures relief for a broader range of loan amounts.

What was the context or reason for this new announcement?

This announcement follows representations from farmers and revises an earlier waiver of up to Rs 50,000 for small and marginal farmers. The goal is to provide significant benefit for the upcoming cultivation season.

Published at : 16 Jun 2026 03:08 PM (IST)
Tags :
Farmers Tamil NAdu C Joseph Vijay Crop Loan Waiver
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