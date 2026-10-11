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English NewsNewsIndia‘Criticising PM Freely Is Not Emergency’: BJP’s Sudhanshu Trivedi Urges Youth To Understand Indira-Era Period

‘Criticising PM Freely Is Not Emergency’: BJP’s Sudhanshu Trivedi Urges Youth To Understand Indira-Era Period

BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi rejected Emergency comparisons over Delhi barricades, recalling Indira Gandhi-era curbs amid the CJP protest row.

Written By : Vinita Bhat |  Updated at : 11 Oct 2026 06:05 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • BJP described severe Emergency-era restrictions, contrasting current freedoms.
  • CJP accused police of denying legal aid, restricting travel.

BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi on Sunday pushed back against comparisons between the current restrictions in Delhi and the Emergency, saying the younger generation should understand what the period actually involved. Referring to barricades set up within a one-kilometre radius, he said some people viewed such measures as an Emergency, but argued that the comparison overlooked the restrictions imposed during Indira Gandhi’s rule.

His remarks came amid a row over detentions of Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) leaders and protesters, who have described the government’s actions as an “open Emergency” in Delhi.

Trivedi Recalls Emergency-Era restrictions

Trivedi said people today could criticise the Prime Minister freely, including by making what he described as baseless or absurd remarks. During the Emergency, he said, the Defence of India Rules (DIR) allowed people to be jailed for calling for Indira Gandhi’s government to be removed. He also claimed those detained under the provision could neither seek bail nor approach the courts.

He further pointed to India’s economic and technological performance, saying the country had remained the fastest-growing major economy for the past 18 months to two years. He cited growth of 7 to 7.8 per cent and said India led the world in digital transactions.

Also Read: ‘Raja Ki Jaan Tote Mein Hai’: CJP’s Ashutosh Ranka Targets Centre Over CEC Gyanesh Kumar, Alleges ‘Emergency-Like’ Situation

CJP Leaders Allege ‘Open Emergency’

The remarks came after CJP leaders Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das accused the Modi government of creating an atmosphere of fear following the detention of party members ahead of their proposed protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. They alleged police detained them after their flight landed in Delhi, seized their phones and denied requests for legal assistance. These allegations have not been independently established.

Das described the situation as an “open Emergency”, while Ranka accused the government of turning the campaign against the Chief Election Commissioner into a confrontation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The leaders also alleged that restrictions on metro and train services were intended to prevent protesters from reaching Jantar Mantar. They questioned the police action and maintained that their campaign was aimed at seeking accountability over alleged irregularities involving the Election Commission 

Also Read: ‘We Will Hit The Streets Again’: Dipke Says He Hasn’t Signed Bond Promising Not To Protest

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 11 Oct 2026 06:05 PM (IST)
Tags :
Cockroach Janta Party Abhijeet Dipke Saurav Das CJP Protest
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