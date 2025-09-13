The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Saturday staged a protest against the upcoming India-Pakistan cricket match in the Asia Cup, with Delhi unit chief Saurabh Bharadwaj accusing the Centre of “humiliating” victims of the Pahalgam terror attack.

The match, scheduled for Sunday, has sparked widespread controversy, but neither the government nor the BJP has yet responded to AAP’s allegations.

AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal raised questions about the necessity of the fixture, suggesting that it ignored public sentiment. Posting on X in Hindi, Kejriwal asked, “What is the need for the Prime Minister to organise a match with Pakistan? The whole country is saying that this match should not happen. Then why is it being organised?” He further hinted at external influence, questioning, “Is this also being done under Trump’s pressure? How much will you bow down to Trump?”

Delhi AAP chief Saurabh Bharadwaj highlighted a controversial social media post, allegedly shared by Pakistani cricketers. The post reportedly showed Pakistan Army Chief Asif Munir applying vermilion to the hair parting of a woman painted in the Indian tricolour, a perceived mockery of Operation Sindoor, India’s counterstrike against terror bases in Pakistan after the Pahalgam attack.

Cricket And Terrorism Can’t Go Together

Bharadwaj condemned the gesture as “disgusting” and a “gross humiliation” of Indian widows. “Pakistan’s cricket players mock our widows in such a dirty way, and we are still expected to play cricket with them. Shame on the BJP government,” he said on X. He warned that AAP workers would expose clubs, pubs, and restaurants screening the match to discourage public attendance. During the protest, AAP workers also burnt an effigy representing Pakistani players.

Calls for boycotting cricketing ties with Pakistan have intensified since the April 22 Pahalgam attack, in which 26 people, mostly tourists, were killed by terrorists. According to the government’s new sports policy, India will avoid bilateral series with Pakistan but continue to face them in multi-nation tournaments such as the Asia Cup and ICC events.

Historically, India vs Pakistan matches sell out almost instantly. However, ticket sales for Sunday’s Asia Cup clash have been notably different. VIP Suites East are priced at around ₹2.5 lakh per pair, offering perks such as aisle seating, unlimited food and drinks, parking passes, VIP lounge access, and private restrooms. Royal Box tickets cost ₹2.3 lakh, Sky Box ₹1.6 lakh, and Platinum-level tickets ₹75,659. The most affordable tickets are approximately ₹10,000 for two.

During the protest, Bharadwaj remarked, “Sindoor of 26 women was wiped off. Terrorists targeted and killed them… Pakistani cricketers made derogatory posts about our sisters… How can our team play cricket with such people? How can the government allow this? Trade and terrorism can’t go together, talks and terrorism can’t go together—so how can cricket and terrorism go on together? This is shameful.”

AAP MLA Sanjeev Jha echoed the sentiment, highlighting the ongoing emotional wounds from the Pahalgam attack. “This is the same Pakistan that wiped off the sindoor of our sisters, the same enemy nation for which our jawans had to lay down their lives, and Operation Sindoor continues. How can cricket take place with them? BJP leaders used to say blood and water can’t flow together, so how is blood and cricket happening together? We strongly oppose this,” he said.

Reason Of Empty Stadiums

Meanwhile, former India star Aakash Chopra discussed the unusual ticketing scenario, pointing out the lower-than-expected interest in high-priced seats. “India is playing T20 cricket, yet many premium tickets remain unsold. During the India vs UAE match, the stands were almost empty. Even for the India-Pakistan match, general tickets are sold out, but the expensive ones, ₹18,000-20,000, are still available. It’s surprising,” Chopra noted in a video.