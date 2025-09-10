Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
CP Radhakrishnan To Be Sworn In As 15th Vice President On Friday Amid Speculation On Cross-Voting

CP Radhakrishnan To Be Sworn In As 15th Vice President On Friday Amid Speculation On Cross-Voting

CP Radhakrishnan will be sworn in as India's 15th Vice President on September 12 at Rashtrapati Bhawan, administered by President Murmu. Radhakrishnan, the NDA nominee, won the election with 452 votes.

By : ANI | Updated at : 10 Sep 2025 09:14 PM (IST)
New Delhi [India], September 10 (ANI): The oath-taking ceremony of Vice President-elect Chandrapuram Ponnusamy Radhakrishnan is scheduled for the morning of September 12, Friday, at Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi.

President Droupadi Murmu will administer the oath of office to Radhakrishnan.

According to a top NDA source, "The oath ceremony of the newly elected Vice President CP Radhakrishnan will take place on the morning of 12th September, as the time has been found auspicious by the pandit ji."

Invitations to the ceremony will be sent to senior leaders of the NDA.

Radhakrishnan, the NDA nominee, was elected as the 15th Vice President of India on Tuesday, securing 452 votes against Opposition candidate and former Supreme Court judge B. Sudershan Reddy, who received 300 votes.

Announcing the result, Rajya Sabha Secretary General and Returning Officer PC Mody said that 767 out of 781 MPs cast their votes, recording a turnout of 98.2 per cent. Of these, 752 ballots were valid and 15 were invalid, lowering the required majority of first preference votes to 377.

While the NDA had the backing of 427 MPs on paper, 11 lawmakers from the YSRCP also supported Radhakrishnan. Interestingly, the NDA candidate received 14 votes more than expected, sparking speculation of cross-voting from the Opposition camp.

Following the announcement of results, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated CP Radhakrishnan and expressed confidence that the newly elected Vice President would strengthen India's constitutional values and contribute positively to parliamentary discourse.

"Congratulations to Thiru CP Radhakrishnan Ji on winning the 2025 Vice Presidential election. His life has always been devoted to serving society and empowering the poor and marginalised. I am confident that he will be an outstanding VP, who will strengthen our Constitutional values and enhance Parliamentary discourse, Prime Minister Modi wrote on X.

Furthermore, 13 MPs abstained from voting in the election. These include seven MPs from the Biju Janata Dal (BJD), four from the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), one MP from the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and one Independent MP. (ANI)

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 10 Sep 2025 09:14 PM (IST)
Vice President NDA Droupadi Murmu Vice President Election NDA गठबंधन CP Radhakrishnan INDIA Vice President Election 2025 B Sudershan Reddy Chandrapuram Ponnusamy Radhakrishnan
