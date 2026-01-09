Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaCourt Clears Way For Trial Against Lalu Yadav And Family In Land-For-Jobs Case

Court Clears Way For Trial Against Lalu Yadav And Family In Land-For-Jobs Case

Delhi court frames charges against Lalu Yadav and family in the land-for-jobs case, paving the way for a high-profile trial. Full details inside.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 09 Jan 2026 01:32 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

In a development that could significantly reshape Bihar’s political narrative, a Delhi court on Tuesday formally framed charges against Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad Yadav and multiple members of his family in the long-running land-for-jobs case, officially clearing the path for a full-fledged criminal trial.

The ruling comes years after investigators first alleged that railway jobs were exchanged for valuable land during Lalu Yadav’s tenure as Union Railway Minister between 2004 and 2009, a period when the United Progressive Alliance was in power at the Centre.

ALSO READ: Court Staffer Jumps To Death At Delhi's Saket Court Complex; Note Recovered

Court Finds ‘Clear Case’ Against Lalu Yadav And Family

(Image Source: PTI)
(Image Source: PTI)

Special Judge Vishal Gogne, while delivering the order, observed that the prosecution had established a strong prima facie case involving corruption, cheating, and criminal conspiracy against Lalu Yadav, his wife Rabri Devi, sons Tejashwi Yadav and Tej Pratap Yadav, daughters Misa Bharti and Hema Yadav, along with several others.

The charges have been framed under the Prevention of Corruption Act, pushing the matter into the trial phase.

In particularly sharp language, the court remarked that Lalu Yadav and his family were allegedly "operating as a criminal enterprise", describing the case as part of a larger conspiracy in which public employment in Indian Railways was used as leverage to obtain immovable properties.

CBI Allegations And Scope Of The Case

According to the court’s findings, the CBI chargesheet indicates that close associates of Lalu Yadav played an active role in helping facilitate land deals in exchange for railway appointments across multiple zones in the country.

The judge dismissed the defence plea seeking discharge from the case, stating:

"The plea of Mr Lalu Yadav and his family members to be discharged is completely unwarranted."

Out of the 98 surviving accused named in the case, charges have now been framed against 46 individuals, including Lalu Yadav and his family, while 52 others have been discharged.

The matter will next be heard on January 29.

ED Probe And Money Laundering Angle

While the CBI focuses on the alleged exchange of land for government jobs, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) is simultaneously probing a suspected money laundering trail connected to the land transfers, particularly those involving properties in Patna.

Investigators allege that several land parcels were registered in the names of Lalu Yadav’s family members and a company linked to them, often at prices well below market value and primarily through cash-based transactions, all in return for employment in the railways.

What Lies Ahead

With charges now framed, the case enters its most consequential phase. As political reactions begin to build and legal proceedings move forward, the trial promises to remain one of the most closely watched courtroom battles in contemporary Indian politics.

The coming months will reveal whether the prosecution can convert its sweeping allegations into courtroom proof, and how this high-stakes legal showdown reshapes the political future of one of India’s most influential families.

Related Video

Political News: AAP Lawmakers Protest Against BJP Amid Chaotic Delhi Assembly Sessions

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the land-for-jobs case involving Lalu Prasad Yadav?

The case alleges that railway jobs were exchanged for valuable land during Lalu Yadav's tenure as Union Railway Minister between 2004 and 2009.

Who has been charged in the land-for-jobs case?

Charges have been framed against Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, his wife Rabri Devi, their sons Tejashwi Yadav and Tej Pratap Yadav, daughter Misa Bharti, and several others.

What is the current status of the land-for-jobs case?

A Delhi court has formally framed charges against Lalu Yadav and family members, clearing the path for a full-fledged criminal trial.

What is the Enforcement Directorate's role in this case?

The ED is investigating a suspected money laundering trail connected to the land transfers, particularly those involving properties in Patna.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about religion and Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 09 Jan 2026 01:32 PM (IST)
Tags :
Tej Pratap Yadav Tejashwi Yadav Land For Jobs Scam Lalu Yadav Case 'tejashwi Yadav
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
‘I’m Not Afraid’: 'Bloodied' Elderly Woman’s Defiance Goes Viral In Iran Protests: WATCH
‘I’m Not Afraid’: 'Bloodied' Elderly Woman’s Defiance Goes Viral In Iran Protests: WATCH
Cities
Mahua Moitra, Derek O’Brien Detained As TMC MPs Protest Outside Amit Shah’s Office Over ED Raids
Mahua Moitra, Derek O’Brien Detained As TMC MPs Protest Outside Amit Shah’s Office Over ED Raids
World
Who Is Reza Pahlavi? The Exiled Crown Prince Whose War Cry Sparked Anti-Khamenei Protests
Who Is Reza Pahlavi? The Exiled Crown Prince Whose War Cry Sparked Anti-Khamenei Protests
Cities
Early Morning Rain Adds To Winter Chill in Delhi, Mercury Drops Below 5°C; Yellow Alert Issued
Early Morning Rain Adds To Winter Chill in Delhi, Mercury Drops Below 5°C; Yellow Alert Issued
Advertisement

Videos

Political News: AAP Lawmakers Protest Against BJP Amid Chaotic Delhi Assembly Sessions
Breaking News: Another Arrest Made in Turkman Gate Stone-Pelting Case, Heavy Police Deployment in Old Delhi
Political News: TMC Accuses BJP of Misusing ED for Political Vendetta Ahead of Elections, Protests Erupt Across West Bengal
Big Political News: AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi Slams Congress Over Denial of Bail to Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam
Breaking News: Heavy Security Deployed at Delhi’s Turkman Gate Ahead of Friday Prayers After Recent Clashes
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | India’s American Dream Turns Into Nightmare
Opinion
Embed widget