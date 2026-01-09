Court Clears Way For Trial Against Lalu Yadav And Family In Land-For-Jobs Case

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







In a development that could significantly reshape Bihar’s political narrative, a Delhi court on Tuesday formally framed charges against Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad Yadav and multiple members of his family in the long-running land-for-jobs case, officially clearing the path for a full-fledged criminal trial.

The ruling comes years after investigators first alleged that railway jobs were exchanged for valuable land during Lalu Yadav’s tenure as Union Railway Minister between 2004 and 2009, a period when the United Progressive Alliance was in power at the Centre.

Court Finds ‘Clear Case’ Against Lalu Yadav And Family

(Image Source: PTI)

Special Judge Vishal Gogne, while delivering the order, observed that the prosecution had established a strong prima facie case involving corruption, cheating, and criminal conspiracy against Lalu Yadav, his wife Rabri Devi, sons Tejashwi Yadav and Tej Pratap Yadav, daughters Misa Bharti and Hema Yadav, along with several others.

The charges have been framed under the Prevention of Corruption Act, pushing the matter into the trial phase.

In particularly sharp language, the court remarked that Lalu Yadav and his family were allegedly "operating as a criminal enterprise", describing the case as part of a larger conspiracy in which public employment in Indian Railways was used as leverage to obtain immovable properties.

CBI Allegations And Scope Of The Case

According to the court’s findings, the CBI chargesheet indicates that close associates of Lalu Yadav played an active role in helping facilitate land deals in exchange for railway appointments across multiple zones in the country.

The judge dismissed the defence plea seeking discharge from the case, stating:

"The plea of Mr Lalu Yadav and his family members to be discharged is completely unwarranted."

Out of the 98 surviving accused named in the case, charges have now been framed against 46 individuals, including Lalu Yadav and his family, while 52 others have been discharged.

The matter will next be heard on January 29.

ED Probe And Money Laundering Angle

While the CBI focuses on the alleged exchange of land for government jobs, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) is simultaneously probing a suspected money laundering trail connected to the land transfers, particularly those involving properties in Patna.

Investigators allege that several land parcels were registered in the names of Lalu Yadav’s family members and a company linked to them, often at prices well below market value and primarily through cash-based transactions, all in return for employment in the railways.

What Lies Ahead

Delhi: Advocate Ejaz Ahmed, representing Lalu Prasad Yadav’s family, says, "Today in the 'Land-for-Job' case at Rouse Avenue Court, charges have been framed against Lalu Prasad Yadav’s family members, including Lalu Prasad Yadav, Tejashwi Yadav, Tejpratap Yadav, Rabri Devi, Misa… pic.twitter.com/BpIrQ1GYtq — IANS (@ians_india) January 9, 2026

With charges now framed, the case enters its most consequential phase. As political reactions begin to build and legal proceedings move forward, the trial promises to remain one of the most closely watched courtroom battles in contemporary Indian politics.

The coming months will reveal whether the prosecution can convert its sweeping allegations into courtroom proof, and how this high-stakes legal showdown reshapes the political future of one of India’s most influential families.