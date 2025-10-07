'Country That Sanctioned Mass Rape...': India Rips Apart Pak At UN Over Kashmir Women Remark

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







India ripped apart Pakistan at the United Nations once again over its record on women's rights, highlighting how Islamabad conducted Operation Searchlight in 1971, wherein genocidal mass rape of 4,00,000 women was sanctioned Pakistan's own army. India's remarks came following Islamabad's bid to highlight Kashmiri women's "plight" at the forum.

Speaking at the UN Security Council during a debate on women, peace and security, Permanent Representative of India to the UN, Parvathaneni Harish called out Pakistan for its "delusional tirade" against India, especially Jammu and Kashmir.

He underscored how the world sees through Pakistan's propaganda and said that Pakistan distracts the world through hyperbole.

"Every year, we are unfortunately fated to listen to the delusional tirade of Pakistan against my country, especially on Jammu and Kashmir, the Indian territory they covet. Our pioneering record on women, peace and security agenda is unblemished and unscathed. A country that bombs its own people, conducts systematic genocide can only attempt to distract the world with misdirection and hyperbole," he said.

"This is a country that conducted Operation Searchlight in 1971 and sanctioned a systematic campaign of genocidal mass rape of 400,000 women citizens by its own army. The world sees through Pakistan's propaganda", the Indian envoy added, replying to Counsellor Saima Saleem, who is part of Permanent Mission of Pakistan to the United Nations.

Saima Saleem, during her remarks at the UNSC, spoke about the “plight” of Kashmiri women who have been "for decades of occupation have endured sexual violence deployed as a weapon of war."

"UN human rights mechanisms, including the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights and Special Procedures along with organisations such as Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch, and Médecins Sans Frontières, have documented these violations," she said, adding that the crimes include harassment of women human rights defenders and journalists, torture and arbitrary detentions, and widespread trauma of sexual violence and abuse.

Earlier, in his September address to the UN General Assembly, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar took a pointed dig at Pakistan without explicitly naming it. He stated, “India has confronted this challenge since independence, having a neighbour that is an epicentre of global terrorism. For decades now, major international terrorist attacks can be traced back to that one country.”

On the broader issue of terrorism, he added, “When nations openly declare terrorism as state policy, when terror hubs operate on an industrial scale, and when terrorists are publicly glorified, such actions must be unequivocally condemned. Those who condone nations that sponsor terror will find that it ultimately comes back to bite them.”