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English NewsNewsIndiaCounting of votes for UP Legislative Council polls to take place on Tuesday

Counting of votes for UP Legislative Council polls to take place on Tuesday

Lucknow, Oct 26 (PTI): Counting of votes for the biennial elections to the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council, covering five graduates' constituencies and six teachers' constituencies, will take place on Tuesda.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 27 Oct 2026 12:12 AM (IST)

Lucknow, Oct 26 (PTI): Counting of votes for the biennial elections to the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council, covering five graduates' constituencies and six teachers' constituencies, will take place on Tuesday.

In a statement issued here on Monday, UP's Chief Electoral Officer Navdeep Rinwa said that the counting of votes will begin at 8.00 am on Tuesday. The counting will be conducted in Lucknow, Varanasi, Agra, Meerut, Jhansi, Bareilly, and Gorakhpur.

Counting will be held at Ramabai Rally Ground in Lucknow, State Warehouse Corporation in Varanasi, Naveen Krishi Utpadan Mandi Samiti, Tundla Road, Agra, Gandhi Hall Building, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel University of Agriculture and Technology, Modipuram in Meerut, Kothari Hall, Bundelkhand Degree College, Jhansi, Sanjay Community Hall in Bareilly and Commerce Building at Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Gorakhpur University, Gorakhpur, the statement said.

The CEO also said that the counting for all 11 constituencies will be conducted at the designated venues under the direction of the returning officers and the supervision of observers.

Necessary preparations have been made to ensure that the counting process is conducted in a smooth, peaceful, and transparent manner, he said.

Rinwa also directed the returning officers concerned to ensure all necessary arrangements for the counting of votes in a fair, peaceful, and transparent manner.

The UP CEO instructed that an uninterrupted 24-hour power supply be ensured at all counting centres.

He further directed the deployment of an adequate number of security personnel at the counting centres until the conclusion of the counting process. Additionally, he directed appropriate arrangements for videography and CCTV surveillance to monitor the counting process.

Instructions have also been issued to assign duties to the officials and staff involved in the counting process well in advance.

Given that the Legislative Council elections follow a system of proportional representation via the single transferable vote (STV) method, the counting process is likely to be time-consuming. In light of this, a sufficient number of trained officials and staff should be kept on reserve duty to ensure the smooth continuation of the counting process, should the need arise, he said. PTI NAV MNK

MNK

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

Published at : 27 Oct 2026 12:16 AM (IST)
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