HomeNewsIndia'Cost Of Govt's Monopoly Model': Rahul Gandhi Slams Centre Over IndiGo 'Fiasco'

Following IndiGo's crisis, Rahul Gandhi alleged the situation was born from the government's monopolistic model and asserted India deserves fair competition in every sector.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 05 Dec 2025 12:29 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi slammed the central government over the massive IndiGo flight disruptions that has left thousands of passengers stranded. Gandhi blamed Centre's "monopoly-driven approach" as the root cause behind the “fiasco".

He alleged the situation was born from the ruling administration’s monopolistic model and asserted India deserves fair competition in every sector after IndiGo cancelled more than 550 flights on Thursday and 600 on Friday.

Gandi also highlighted that the brunt of these cancellations and delays falls squarely on ordinary Indians, who pay the price in delays, cancellations, and helplessness.

"IndiGo fiasco is the cost of this Govt's monopoly model. Once again, it's ordinary Indians who pay the price - in delays, cancellations and helplessness," the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha said in a post on X.

"India deserves fair competition in every sector, not match-fixing monopolies," Gandhi asserted.

Revisiting comments from last year, Gandhi shared an article he penned warning about the return of an East India Company–style monopoly. “The original East India Company wound up over 150 years ago,” he wrote, “but the raw fear it then generated is back with a new breed of monopolists taking its place.” He called for “a new deal for progressive Indian business,” describing it as an idea long overdue.

Sharing the article on X on November 6 last year, Gandhi had said, "Choose your India: Play-Fair or Monopoly? Jobs or Oligarchies? Competence or Connections? Innovation or Intimidation? Wealth for many or the few?" "I write on why a New Deal for Business isn't just an option. It is India's future," he had said, sharing his opinion piece.

Meanwhile, IndiGo informed the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) that full operational normalcy might not return until February 10, 2026. The airline cited planning errors in rolling out the second phase of the Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) norms as the primary cause of recent disruptions. IndiGo warned that flight cancellations would continue until December 8, with reduced services expected thereafter. 

Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu convened a top-level review meeting to evaluate the ongoing flight chaos. Expressing sharp dissatisfaction, he criticised IndiGo’s handling of the FDTL implementation despite ample lead time, signalling the government’s concern over the airline’s operational management.

Published at : 05 Dec 2025 12:29 PM (IST)
IndiGo RAHUL GANDHI CONGRESS
IndiGo Cancels All Domestic Flights Departing From Delhi Airport Till Midnight
