Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom PM Modi accused Congress of undermining democratic principles.

He cited Emergency, amendments, Article 356, and J&K.

Modi paid tribute to Constitution makers on this occasion.

He also highlighted elimination of Naxalism, upholding rights.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a fresh attack on the Congress on Constitution Day, accusing its leadership of undermining democratic principles and constitutional values. Revisiting the Emergency, controversial constitutional amendments and the erstwhile provisions governing Jammu and Kashmir, Modi described the Congress-era leadership as "power-hungry and anti-constitutional". In an opinion piece published in The Indian Express on Thursday, the Prime Minister highlighted what he termed instances of constitutional rights being curtailed and democratic institutions weakened under previous Congress governments.

PM Modi Pays Tribute To Constitution Makers

Marking November 26, the day the Constituent Assembly adopted the Constitution in 1949, Modi paid tribute to Dr BR Ambedkar, Dr Rajendra Prasad and other members of the Assembly.

In his Constitution Day message, he said, "Heartfelt wishes to all fellow citizens on Constitution Day. On this sacred occasion, I bow and pay my respects to the revered Babasaheb and all the great luminaries of the Constituent Assembly."

Describing the Constitution as India's democratic heritage, he added, "The gift they gave us in the form of the Constitution is the priceless heritage of Indian democracy, which will continue to guide us in fulfilling the resolve to build a developed India. Greetings on Constitution Day, a day to pay homage to the makers of our Constitution and an occasion to reaffirm our commitment to strengthening the values enshrined in it."

Modi said the Constitution reflected India's civilisational wisdom while providing a framework for a modern democratic nation. He also recalled his government's decision to designate November 26 as Constitution Day more than a decade ago to encourage greater public awareness, particularly among young people.

सभी देशवासियों को संविधान दिवस की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। इस पावन अवसर पर पूज्य बाबासाहेब एवं संविधान सभा की समस्त महान विभूतियों को मेरा नमन और वंदन। संविधान के रूप में उनके द्वारा दी गई सौगात भारतीय लोकतंत्र की अनमोल धरोहर है, जो विकसित भारत के संकल्प को साकार करने में हमारा मार्गदर्शन करती रहेगी। Greetings on Constitution Day, a day to pay homage to the makers of our Constitution and an occasion to reaffirm our commitment to strengthening the values enshrined in it. बहुधा बहुभिः सार्धं चिन्तिताः सुनिरूपिताः। कथञ्चिन्न विलीयन्ते विद्वद्भिश्चिन्तिता नयाः॥ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 26, 2026

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Emergency And Constitutional Amendments Under Scrutiny

The Prime Minister turned his attention to the First Constitutional Amendment of 1951, questioning the circumstances under which it was passed. He argued that the government of the time had not received a popular electoral mandate and used its majority in the Provisional Parliament to restrict fundamental freedoms.

He also questioned the timing of the amendment, which came months before India's first general election, suggesting that it was intended to limit opposition and influence the political environment.

The 42nd Constitutional Amendment, introduced during the Emergency, also came under criticism. Modi said it weakened the system of checks and balances by curtailing judicial review and altering the relationship between constitutional institutions.

He further accused Congress governments of repeatedly invoking Article 356 to dismiss elected state governments, alleging that the provision had been used nearly 100 times by one political party.

Article 370 And 35A In Modi's Constitution Day Attack

The Prime Minister also revisited Article 370 and Article 35A, which provided special constitutional provisions for Jammu and Kashmir.

He argued that these provisions prevented the full implementation of the Constitution in the region for more than seven decades. The Centre effectively abrogated Article 370 in August 2019 and reorganised the erstwhile state into two Union Territories.

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'Only Dimagi Naxals Left'

Addressing the Maoist insurgency, Modi accused Naxalites of using violence for decades to prevent marginalised communities, particularly tribal populations, from exercising their constitutional rights.

He described the elimination of Naxalism this year as a major achievement, saying it had enabled vulnerable sections of society to access their rights without fear.

In a separate post on X, the Prime Minister extended Constitution Day greetings and paid homage to Ambedkar and the members of the Constituent Assembly.