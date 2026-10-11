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English NewsNewsIndiaConstable recruitment: Allahabad HC allows 15 ex-servicemen to appear for physical efficiency test

Constable recruitment: Allahabad HC allows 15 ex-servicemen to appear for physical efficiency test

Lucknow, Oct 10 (PTI): The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court on Saturday granted interim relief to 15 ex-servicemen, allowing them to appear for the physical efficiency test for recruitment as civil police constable and other equivalent posts in the Uttar Pradesh Police under the 2025 recruitment proces.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 11 Oct 2026 12:25 AM (IST)

Lucknow, Oct 10 (PTI): The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court on Saturday granted interim relief to 15 ex-servicemen, allowing them to appear for the physical efficiency test for recruitment as civil police constable and other equivalent posts in the Uttar Pradesh Police under the 2025 recruitment process.

However, Justice Pankaj Bhatia clarified that appearing in the test would not, by itself, confer any special right on the petitioners to claim eligibility.

The order was passed on a petition filed by Manoj Kumar Pandey and 14 other ex-servicemen, who contended that they had cleared the written examination and completed document verification but were denied permission to appear in the physical efficiency test (PET) on the ground that they had voluntarily discharged themselves from defence service.

Citing a Supreme Court judgment, the petitioners argued that the personnel who had completed their prescribed tenure of service and earned a pension could not be denied the benefits of reservation available to ex-servicemen merely because they had voluntarily left service with the consent of their employer.

Opposing the plea, the state government argued that the petitioners did not fulfil the eligibility conditions prescribed under the relevant rules and had approached the court in the final stage of the selection process.

After hearing both sides, the court observed that a prima facie reading of the relevant provision raised questions about the petitioners' eligibility. However, it held that the matter required further consideration.

The court granted the state government 10 days to file its counter-affidavit and allowed the petitioners three days thereafter to file their rejoinder.

The matter will next be heard on October 28. PTI COR CDN ARI

ARI

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

Published at : 11 Oct 2026 12:31 AM (IST)
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