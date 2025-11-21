The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Thursday strongly refuted social media reports about the recent explosion at Nowgam Police Station, calling them “conjectures” and “efforst to mislead public". It also reiterated that the blast was “accidental”.

An explosion occurred at the Nowgam Police station on November 14, killing nine persons, including an SIA inspector and a naib tehsildar. Police said the explosion took place when samples from a cache of explosives recovered in Faridabad were being collected for examination.

“It is reiterated that an accidental explosion occurred on 14 Nov 2025, while the process of sample collection, from the large cache of recovered explosive, for forensic examination, was being done by experts from Forensic Science Laboratory,” the J&K Police said in a post on X.

The post also said that the matter is being investigated by a high-level committee formed by the government. The probe panel is being led by Principal Secretary and consists of Home Department, Inspector General of Kashmir zone, Srinagar district magistrate and a senior scientist from Central Forensic Sciences Laboratory, the J&K police said.

The accidental explosion ripped through the Nowgam Police Station on November 14 evening when police and forensic experts were collecting samples from massive cache of explosives seized in raids from Faridabad during a joint operation, which uncovered an inter-state terror module.

The blast in Nowgam police station, which was later termed "accident explosion," caused nine casualties. The police had also said that any speculation into the cause was unnecessary. The blast was so massive that it was heard through most part of the city and even damaged the nearby houses, leaving 32 people injured.

Among the deceased were six policemen, including State Investigation Agency Inspector Israr Ahmad Shah, Selection Grade Constables Rather and Shah (both Crime Branch photographers), Selection Grade Constable Aijaz Afzal Mir and Constables Mohammad Amin Mir and Showkat Ahmad Bhat (all three working with the Forensic Science Laboratory).

Naib Tehsildar Muzaffar Ahmed Khan, Chowkidar of the area Suhail Ahmad Rather, and Mohammad Shafi Parray, a tailor, were the other persons killed in the explosion.