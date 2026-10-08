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English NewsNewsIndiaCongress Workers Assault Kashmiri Youth In Delhi For Abusing Rahul Gandhi; Victim Is A 'Fan Of PM Modi'

Congress Workers Assault Kashmiri Youth In Delhi For Abusing Rahul Gandhi; Victim Is A 'Fan Of PM Modi'

Congress workers allegedly assaulted a youth in Delhi’s Connaught Place after he was accused of abusing Rahul Gandhi and voicing support for PM Modi.

Written By : Bharathi SP |  Updated at : 08 Oct 2026 03:19 PM (IST)

A young man was allegedly beaten by some Congress workers in Delhi's Connaught Place after he was accused of abusing Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi.

The youth, who identified himself as being from Kashmir and said he supports Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was allegedly confronted by Congress workers following his remarks. Speaking to ABP News, he became emotional while explaining his position and questioned the Opposition's allegations surrounding elections.

Victim Says He Is A Fan Of Modi

The young man said he was not associated with any political party and described himself as a admirer of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "It's my responsibility, I must not let this country become like Nepal or Bangladesh," he said while speaking to ABP News.

The youth then broke down while speaking to the news channel. He also questioned the Opposition's allegations of electoral irregularities.

"Isn't vote theft happening when the opposition wins elections?" he asked.

ALSO READ: 'Irreplaceable Loss': Yogi, Gadkari, Sunetra Pawar Mourn Nana Patekar's Demise, Recall His Work Beyond Cinema

What Did Faheem Nazir Say?

The youth was identified as Faheem Nazir. According to the information provided, he was accused of creating a ruckus and making abusive remarks against Rahul Gandhi before the alleged assault.

Explaining his political position, Nazir said he was not affiliated with any political party and maintained that he supports the Prime Minister.

"Congress brought the EVMs. I am not affiliated with any party. I am a fan of the PM."

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 08 Oct 2026 02:17 PM (IST)
Tags :
Rahul Gandhi Congress Workers : Rahul Gandhi Delhi Connaught Place
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