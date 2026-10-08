A young man was allegedly beaten by some Congress workers in Delhi's Connaught Place after he was accused of abusing Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi.

The youth, who identified himself as being from Kashmir and said he supports Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was allegedly confronted by Congress workers following his remarks. Speaking to ABP News, he became emotional while explaining his position and questioned the Opposition's allegations surrounding elections.

Victim Says He Is A Fan Of Modi

The young man said he was not associated with any political party and described himself as a admirer of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "It's my responsibility, I must not let this country become like Nepal or Bangladesh," he said while speaking to ABP News.

The youth then broke down while speaking to the news channel. He also questioned the Opposition's allegations of electoral irregularities.

"Isn't vote theft happening when the opposition wins elections?" he asked.

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What Did Faheem Nazir Say?

The youth was identified as Faheem Nazir. According to the information provided, he was accused of creating a ruckus and making abusive remarks against Rahul Gandhi before the alleged assault.

Explaining his political position, Nazir said he was not affiliated with any political party and maintained that he supports the Prime Minister.

"Congress brought the EVMs. I am not affiliated with any party. I am a fan of the PM."