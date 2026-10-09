Congress Women Leaders Slap Each Other During INDIA Bloc Protest In Faridabad; Video Goes Viral

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Two Congress women leaders slapped each other during protest.

Positioning dispute sparked altercation at Faridabad protest.

Both leaders filed police complaints, alleging physical assault.

Lamba alleged conspiracy, claiming caste-based slur was used.

Two women Congress leaders slapped each other during an INDIA bloc protest rally against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar in Faridabad on Thursday, with both subsequently filing police complaints against each other.

The incident involving Parag Sharma, who contested the Assembly election from Ballabgarh, and Gajna Lamba took place during a protest against alleged “vote theft”. Congress has been holding demonstrations across Delhi-NCR, demanding Kumar's resignation over the allegations.

A video of the altercation has gone viral on social media. It shows Sharma walking with a Congress banner while Lamba walks alongside her. According to reports, the argument began when Lamba attempted to move ahead of Sharma, leading to a verbal exchange. Sharma then slapped Lamba, who retaliated.

As the two women began slapping each other, Congress leaders present at the spot, including district president Baljit Kaushik, intervened to defuse the situation.

Faridabad, Haryana: A scuffle breaks out between Congress leaders Parag Sharma and Gajna Lamba during a party protest. The dispute reportedly begins after Sharma asks Lamba to move back, leading to an argument that escalates into both allegedly slapping each other. Other Congress workers intervene and separate them, bringing the situation under control. — IANS (@ians_india) October 8, 2026

Police Receive Complaints From Both Leaders

Station House Officer Vishnu Mittar confirmed the incident and said the dispute began over taking down a photograph and escalated into verbal abuse and physical assault.

“Separate complaints have been received from two women politicians—one is Gajna Lamba and the other is Parag Sharma. A dispute broke out between them during a rally over taking down a photo, which led to verbal abuse and physical assault,” the police officer said.

He added that both women had filed complaints against each other, citing issues related to their posts or positions as the reason for the dispute. Both were attending the Congress rally, he said.

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The march was organised in Old Faridabad, from Chandi Wali Dharamshala to Pathwari Mandir, under the leadership of Haryana Mahila Congress president Pearl Chaudhary and Kaushik.

Kaushik played down the incident, saying accidental physical contact can occur when people walk together in a crowd. He added that the matter would be resolved.

Gajna Lamba Calls Incident A 'Conspiracy'

Lamba said she did not understand how the situation escalated into physical assault, alleging that the incident was part of a conspiracy. Speaking to IANS, she said the protest was nearing its conclusion when the altercation occurred.

“As for how it reached this point, I could not even understand. I couldn't comprehend what objection this woman had against me. Our protest was almost reaching its end, so this was a deliberate conspiracy. On what topic, I don't know,” she said.

Lamba alleged that Sharma had pinched her while they were walking, prompting her to turn around. She said only three or four seconds had passed before the confrontation escalated.

“I looked back to see what happened. Just 3 or 4 seconds had passed—because our protest was almost over—and I was standing near her,” Lamba told IANS.

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She also claimed that Sharma should have spoken to her directly if she had an issue with her. Lamba said the two had never met before and that she had no association with Sharma.

Lamba further alleged that Sharma had used a caste-based slur against her. She questioned Sharma's conduct and said an elected representative should bring people from all communities together.

“I have been active here for 15 years... She gets into a fight with every third person. Why is that? What is wrong with her? Moreover, an MLA represents and brings all communities together... But she used a caste-based slur against me,” she said.

Lamba said she had faith in the police and the legal process, adding that senior leaders had assured her of their support after she submitted an application.

“I have spoken with all the senior leaders, and after speaking with them, I submitted an application. They told me—and these are their exact words—'Child, what happened to you was very wrong, and we are with you,'” she said.

Parag Sharma has not issued a reaction to the incident so far.