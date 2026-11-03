Congress will be wiped out from country in next LS polls: Mohan Yadav

Jabalpur, Nov 2 (PTI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Monday said the Congress will be wiped out from the entire country after the 2029 Lok Sabha polls.

Addressing a gathering after the BJP's "Loktantra Bachao, Arajakta Hatao" padyatra (foot march) here, he targeted Opposition leader Rahul Gandhi while referring to the Emergency imposed by then prime minister Indira Gandhi.

"The party (Congress) has been wiped out in 80 per cent of the country, and even in the remaining 20 per cent, where it still has some strength, it will be wiped out in the 2029 Lok Sabha elections," he said.

Yadav, Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, and MP BJP president Hemant Khandelwal, along with a large number of party workers, participated in a 2.5-kilometre-long march organised at the Martyrs' Memorial in Jabalpur.

Yadav alleged that the Congress party was not loyal to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.

"Rahul Gandhi talks about justice whereas his grandmother, Indira Gandhi, had disobeyed the Allahabad High Court's decision and strangled democracy by imposing the Emergency to remain in power," he said.

Yadav said that the people of Madhya Pradesh and the country are fully aware that the Congress party is no longer capable of holding power in the country.

Union Minister Meghwal alleged that the Congress and other opposition parties are trying to spread confusion regarding the country's leadership.

"No matter how much the Congress party and the Opposition conspire, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is not going anywhere and will continue to lead the country for years to come," he said.

Meghwal alleged that Rahul Gandhi is trying to spread anarchy by threatening democratic institutions.

"The Congress Party and its leaders have lost their credibility; hence they are questioning Constitutional institutions. The public should come forward to save democracy and teach a lesson to those who spread anarchy," he added.

State BJP chief Khandelwal said Rahul Gandhi should know that the SIR exercise had taken place multiple times when the Congress was in power. PTI MAS NSK

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