‘To Appease RSS’: Udit Raj Slams Radhakrishnan’s VP Nomination; Here's What Sanjay Raut Said

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) on Sunday named Maharashtra Governor Chandrapuram Ponnusamy Radhakrishnan as its Vice-Presidential candidate, triggering strong reactions from the Opposition even as allies extended their support.

BJP president J.P. Nadda announced the decision following the party’s parliamentary board meeting in New Delhi, which was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other senior leaders. Radhakrishnan, a two-time Lok Sabha MP from Coimbatore and a leader with roots in the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), is a prominent OBC figure from Tamil Nadu. His nomination comes after the sudden resignation of Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on 21 July, the first day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament.

‘Appeasing RSS, Keeping Prez Post For...': Udit Raj Reminds Radhakrishnan Of Dhankhar's 'Plight'

Congress leader Udit Raj launched a blistering attack on the government’s choice, alleging that the move served the political interests of Prime Minister Modi and the RSS.

RSS background Maharashtra Governor C.P. Radhakrishnan is NDA’s Vice Presidential candidate. PM Modi is trying to achieve three objectives to appease RSS, to strengthen the base of BJP in Tamilnadu & to reserve the President post for himself or his coterie. Thus RSS can’t bat for… — Dr. Udit Raj (@Dr_Uditraj) August 17, 2025

“RSS background Maharashtra Governor C.P. Radhakrishnan is NDA’s Vice-Presidential candidate. PM Modi is trying to achieve three objectives — to appease RSS, to strengthen the base of BJP in Tamil Nadu and to reserve the President post for himself or his coterie. Thus, RSS can’t bat for this important post,” he posted on X.

Raj further advised Radhakrishnan to remember the “plight” of former Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar before accepting the offer, alleging that the position had been undermined under the Modi government.

Congress leader Manish Hindvi also criticised the government, remarking, “The problem is not about who they want as Vice President, the real issue is the way they are making governance dance to their tune. As long as Dhankhar sahab spoke in the BJP’s language, everything was fine, but the moment he spoke differently, he was sidelined.”

VIDEO | Lucknow: On NDA picking Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan as the vice-president candidate, Congress leader Manish Hindvi (@manishhindvi) says, "The problem is not about who they want as Vice President, the real issue is the way they are making governance dance to… pic.twitter.com/RVnzJLeUek — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 17, 2025

Jharkhand Pradesh Congress Committee media chairman Satish Paul Munjini, however, struck a more cautious note while speaking to PTI: “NDA has announced CP Radhakrishnan as its Vice Presidential candidate, and I welcome this decision. Having served as the Governor of Jharkhand, we hope he will uphold the Constitution and work in the nation’s interest, rather than acting as the government’s mouthpiece or weakening democratic institutions.”

VIDEO | On Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan being announced as NDA's Vice Presidential candidate, Jharkhand Pradesh Congress Committee media chairman Satish Paul Munjini says, "NDA has announced CP Radhakrishnan as its Vice Presidential candidate, and I welcome this… pic.twitter.com/y48Znj2jCM — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 17, 2025

Shiv Sena (UBT)'s Sanjay Raut Calls Radhakrishnan 'Non-Controversial' Choice

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut described Radhakrishnan as “a very good personality, non-controversial” and wished him well, according to ANI.

#WATCH | Delhi | On Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan announced as NDA's Vice Presidential candidate, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut says, "...He is a very good personality, non-controversial. He has a lot of experience. I extend best wishes to him" pic.twitter.com/6oOhtOjqNB — ANI (@ANI) August 17, 2025

But another party leader, Anand Dubey, expressed unease, raising questions over Dhankhar’s sudden exit. “The Vice Presidential election is due, and the NDA, with its majority, has announced Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan as its candidate. But the key question is: where is Jagdeep Dhankhar? Traditionally, an outgoing Vice President hands over charge and congratulates the successor, yet he suddenly resigned and disappeared without explanation. Until he (Jagdeep Dhankhar) speaks about his situation, this election remains questionable, and the NDA owes the country an answer,” he told PTI.

VIDEO | Mumbai: On Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan announced as NDA's Vice Presidential candidate, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Anand Dubey says, "The Vice Presidential election is due, and the NDA, with its majority, has announced Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan as its… pic.twitter.com/XmrV33Fk9m — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 17, 2025

NDA projects consensus, Modi hails choice

Seeking to rally support, J.P. Nadda appealed for Radhakrishnan’s unanimous election. He highlighted the leader’s nearly four decades in public life, describing him as a “statesman” respected across political lines.

Prime Minister Modi also praised the choice in a post on X: “Thiru CP Radhakrishnan Ji has distinguished himself with his dedication, humility and intellect. During the various positions he has held, he has always focused on community service and empowering the marginalised. He has done extensive work at the grassroots in Tamil Nadu.”

With the NDA commanding the support of over 420 MPs in the 781-member electoral college, Radhakrishnan’s election appears a foregone conclusion. The Vice-President is elected by members of both Houses of Parliament, and the majority mark stands at 391.

Who Is CP Radhakrishnan

Radhakrishnan, 67, belongs to the influential Gounder OBC community in Tamil Nadu. A former president of the state BJP, he represented Coimbatore in the Lok Sabha from 1998 to 2004. He has also served as Governor of Jharkhand before being moved to Maharashtra in July 2024.

During his career, he has held multiple administrative positions, including chairmanship of the Coir Board. He has also briefly served as acting Governor of Telangana and acting Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry.

Though regarded as less combative than his predecessor Dhankhar, Radhakrishnan faced controversy last year when Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren alleged that Raj Bhavan played a role in his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate. Radhakrishnan strongly denied the charge, insisting his office upheld democratic norms.

The last date for filing nominations is 21 August, with polling scheduled for 9 September if the Opposition fields a candidate.