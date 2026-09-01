Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Ramesh detailed increasing construction material costs affecting home building.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Monday hit back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's celebration of India's 7.8 per cent real GDP growth in the first quarter of FY27, accusing the government of diverting attention from rising inflation and the increasing cost of building a home.

Ramesh, in a post on X, said the PM Modi-led government was delivering a “new high-voltage shock of inflation” and accused the prime minister of being “busy with fake headlines” while the common man's expenses continued to rise.

His remarks came after PM Modi hailed the 7.8 per cent growth recorded in the April-June quarter as a reflection of the “collective strength” of Indians and their hard work.

PM Modi Hails GDP Growth, Takes Swipe At Opposition

According to data released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI), India's real GDP grew 7.8 per cent in Q1 FY27.

In a video message posted on X, PM Modi said the growth had come despite global challenges, including wars, crises and disrupted supply chains. He congratulated people for their “resolve and industrious spirit” and said the figure reflected the country's collective strength.

"A growth rate of 7.8%--the nation is filled with joy. I congratulate the people of this country for their resolve and their industrious spirit; this reflects our collective strength...Since the COVID era of 2020, stability has been elusive everywhere. Yet, India continues to progress rapidly," PM Modi said.

He also took a swipe at the Opposition, saying there were those in the country “echoing falsehoods and spreading despair”.

"Meanwhile, within the country, there are those mired in the abyss of pessimism, echoing falsehoods and spreading despair. Rising above all this and cutting through these obstacles, the nation has achieved a growth rate of 7.8%," PM Modi added.

7.8% growth.



Strong numbers.



Even stronger confidence. pic.twitter.com/ZVPpnAXrVU — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 1, 2026

He called for India to maintain its growth momentum and stressed the importance of becoming self-reliant.

"The more we emphasize 'Swadeshi' and self-reliance, the more confident I am that by the time we mark 100 years of independence, we will hand over a 'Viksit Bharat' to our youth," he said.

ALSO READ: PM Modi Hails 7.8% GDP Growth, Takes Swipe At Rahul Gandhi Over 'Jhooth Ki Goonj'

Ramesh Flags Inflation, Rising Construction Costs

Countering the prime minister, Ramesh said inflation was no longer restricted to household kitchen expenses and was also affecting people trying to build homes.

He cited increases in the prices of copper wire and aluminium, saying copper wire had risen from Rs 850 to Rs 1,700 per kg, while aluminium had increased from Rs 350 to Rs 650 per kg.

According to Ramesh, the wiring cost of a 1,000-square-foot house had consequently increased from Rs 50,000 to nearly Rs 1 lakh.

मोदी सरकार हर हफ्ते देश को महंगाई का एक नया हाई-वोल्टेज झटका दे रही है।



फर्जी हेडलाइन में व्यस्त प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने आम आदमी का घर बनाने का सपना भी छीन लिया है।



महंगाई अब सिर्फ रसोई तक सीमित नहीं है। घर बनाने से लेकर बिजली के सामान तक, हर तरफ गरीब और मध्यम वर्ग की जेब… pic.twitter.com/dFFOaoExJ6 — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) September 1, 2026

He also claimed that solar panels had become 10-15 per cent more expensive, while the cost of fans and false ceilings had increased. Household appliances such as irons, he said, had become up to 20 per cent more expensive, while LED and halogen prices had risen by about 20 per cent.

Ramesh further pointed to rising expenses on switch-sockets, mainline cables, tiles, wiring and labour.

“Inflation is electrocuting the public’s pockets from all sides,” he said, accusing the government of “covering up this reality of inflation” and misleading people through “statistical sleight of hand”.

ALSO READ: 'No Place For Double Standards': Modi’s Stern Terror Message At SCO Summit In Front Of Pakistan