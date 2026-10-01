'Deliberate Move': Kerala CM Satheesan Condemns Youth Congress-SFI Clash, Warns Of Stern Action

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Kerala CM condemned Youth Congress-SFI clash over electoral process.

CM alleged CPI(M) involvement, warned strict action against disruption.

Police registered cases; SFI announced statewide educational institution protests.

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 1 (PTI) Keralam Chief Minister V D Satheesan on Thursday strongly condemned the violence during a clash between Youth Congress and SFI activists here and warned of stern action against attempts to create a law and order situation in the state.

In a statement, Satheesan said the Youth Congress had staged the protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and the BJP over alleged attempts to undermine the electoral process, and questioned why the CPI(M) was "upset" over Congress protests against the saffron party.

He alleged that Wednesday night's violence in the state capital was a "deliberate move" carried out with the knowledge of the CPI(M) leadership and claimed the activists of its students' wing SFI had deliberately provoked the protesters.

According to Satheesan, beer bottles and stones were hurled at Youth Congress workers by SFI activists.

The CM said the Youth Congress and its affiliated organisations were protesting against the BJP and asked why the CPI(M) was "upset" when the Congress was agitating against the Sangh Parivar.

Satheesan further alleged that the BJP and it's youth wing Yuva Morcha had been attempting to disturb the peaceful atmosphere in the state for the past few days and described last night's violence involving SFI and CPI(M) activists as a continuation of those incidents.

He also alleged that the developments had once again shown that the CPI(M) and BJP were "birds of same feather".

The government would not allow any form of violence, Satheesan said, warning that those attempting to create a riot-like situation in the state or disrupt the peaceful life of people would face stringent legal action.

His remarks came a day after an intense street battle between Youth Congress and SFI workers in the Palayam area of the state capital.

Police have registered two separate cases against KSU/Youth Congress and SFI/DYFI activists following the clash.

The violence was reported after KSU/Youth Congress activists took out a protest march against the Union government and CEC Gyanesh Kumar on Wednesday night.

The clash broke out when the march reached near the Kerala University hostel, police said.

Youth Congress/KSU activists alleged that stones were pelted at the march from the hostel, while SFI/DYFI activists claimed that the protesters threw fire torches towards hostel inmates, police said.

The violence prompted police intervention and a lathi charge at the hostel and outside, officials said.

Meanwhile, the SFI has announced a statewide protest at educational institutions on Thursday.

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)