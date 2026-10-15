From ‘AAP Proxy’ To Possible Ally? Congress Reaches Out To CJP Amid SIR Protests

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Congress attempted involving Cockroach Janta Party in protest efforts.

Rahul Gandhi unified protests, defending CJP's Jantar Mantar action.

TMC, AAP, Left parties consistently supported CJP demonstrations.

The Congress’ efforts to bring civil society groups on board for its protests against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar have yielded limited success. However, an attempt was made on Tuesday to reach out to the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) through advocate Prashant Bhushan, people familiar with the matter said.

According to the people cited above by Hindustan Times, Bhushan tried to bring CJP leaders to a meeting of INDIA bloc leaders hosted by Congress MP Rahul Gandhi at his residence on Tuesday evening. The CJP did not attend the meeting, and the outfit was not formally discussed, they said.

The Congress’ invitation marks a shift in its stance towards the CJP. The party had previously described the outfit as an “AAP proxy” and said it was an activist group rather than a recognised political organisation. Gandhi’s willingness to accommodate the CJP in the meeting, however, indicated a change in perception, the people said.

Rahul Gandhi Calls Oppn, CJP Demonstrations ‘One Protest’

The outreach comes as the Congress leadership seeks to bring civil society groups and other organisations together for protests against Kumar over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

On Monday, Gandhi sought to draw a connection between the Opposition’s protests, student agitations and the CJP’s demonstrations, describing them as “one protest”.

“All protests are one protest. There are no parallel protests. We don’t care who you are,” he said, referring to the CJP’s efforts as “students tried to protest”.

After CJP leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka were sent to five days of judicial custody over an alleged security breach at Jantar Mantar, Gandhi defended their actions on Wednesday.

“What crime did they commit? Waving the Tricolour at Jantar Mantar in a peaceful protest is not a crime. Jailing youth for it is an act of cowardice,” he said.

“Students. Youth. Journalists. The INDIA bloc. Different banners, one cause. All protests are one: citizens demanding their constitutional rights. Jantar Mantar belongs to the people of India. We will reclaim it,” Gandhi added.

TMC, AAP and Left Parties Maintain Contact With CJP

A senior Opposition leader said that after the two CJP leaders were placed under preventive arrest, outfit founder Abhijeet Dipke informed a senior Trinamool Congress leader. The leader then coordinated with other Opposition parties to organise a synchronised condemnation of the action.

While the Congress had remained sceptical of the CJP in the past, parties such as the TMC, AAP and Left bloc have maintained regular contact with the outfit and offered it support and coordination, the people cited above said.