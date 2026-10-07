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English NewsNewsIndiaCongress protests in Goa over detention of Rahul and Priyanka in Delhi

Congress protests in Goa over detention of Rahul and Priyanka in Delhi

Panaji, Oct 6 (PTI): Goa Congress leaders held a protest here on Tuesday to denounce the police action against their party MPs Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in New Delhi during an agitation against the Election Commission of India (ECI) over the issue of "vote chori.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 07 Oct 2026 12:11 AM (IST)

Panaji, Oct 6 (PTI): Goa Congress leaders held a protest here on Tuesday to denounce the police action against their party MPs Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in New Delhi during an agitation against the Election Commission of India (ECI) over the issue of "vote chori".

Rahul Gandhi was briefly detained along with his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday night after their over eight-hour sit-in inside Akashvani Bhawan premises in the national capital for not being allowed to march towards the Election Commission's office.

Opposition leaders and MPs were protesting over "vote chori" charges and seeking the removal of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar in the wake of media reports alleging differences within the ECI over Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls and other issues.

In Panaji, Congress workers gathered in Panaji and burnt an effigy of CEC Kumar. Members of the Goa Pradesh Congress Committee and Goa Pradesh Youth Congress Committee also took part in the protest held at around 11.30 pm.

Goa Congress spokesman Amit Palekar said this was a symbolic protest against the detention of Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in New Delhi.

Palekar claimed the country was going through an undeclared "Emergency" and this was reflected in police action against party leaders and MPs.

Another Congress leader, Amarnath Panjikar, asserted his party has been working to save democracy, while the BJP government was busy detaining Congress leaders.

Goa Pradesh Youth Congress committee president Archit Naik claimed CEC Kumar was acting at the instance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home minister Amit Shah.

"The ECI has completely failed under the leadership of Gyanesh Kumar. He should be sacked immediately," he demanded. PTI RPS NP RSY

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

Published at : 07 Oct 2026 12:15 AM (IST)
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