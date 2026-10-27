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English NewsNewsIndia'Targeting Hindu Festivals, Traders': VHP Slams Congress Over Rahul Gandhi's November 1 Rally

'Targeting Hindu Festivals, Traders': VHP Slams Congress Over Rahul Gandhi's November 1 Rally

VHP spokesperson Vinod Bansal criticised Congress for rejecting traders’ demands to reschedule the protest, which coincides with Ahoi Ashtami. Traders have raised concerns that security arrangements, road closures and traffic diversions could disrupt business ahead of Diwali.

Written By : ABP Live News |  Updated at : 27 Oct 2026 12:02 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • VHP accuses opposition of targeting Hindu festivals, economy.
  • Traders sought rally delay; Rahul Gandhi linked it to PM.
  • VHP alleges
  • The rally demands Chief Election Commissioner's resignation.

The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Tuesday accused the Congress and other opposition parties of conspiring to disrupt Hindu festivals and damage the country’s economy over the November 1 rally at Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan.

In a post on X, VHP national spokesperson Vinod Bansal alleged that Congress leaders had rejected traders’ appeal to postpone the rally, claiming they would have readily cancelled it had the request come from certain other groups.

“INDI leaders must desist from conspiring to target Hindu festivals and the economy in the name of protests. The appeal to postpone the November 1 rally came from traders, so it was rejected,” Bansal wrote.

He also pointed out that Ahoi Ashtami, a festival during which mothers observe a fast for the well-being and longevity of their children, falls on the same day as the rally.

Traders Seek Postponement Of November 1 Rally

The VHP’s remarks came a day after traders staged a protest at Kashmere Gate in Delhi, demanding that the Congress defer its November 1 rally until after Diwali.

Chamber of Trade and Industry chairman Brijesh Goyal said the traders’ body would write to all parties in the INDIA bloc over the issue. Traders have also written to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, urging them to reschedule the rally.

They cited concerns that security arrangements, road closures and traffic diversions could disrupt business in major markets during the festive season.

The rally is intended to mount pressure on the government and demand the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Rahul Gandhi Responds To Traders’ Appeal

Responding to the concerns, Gandhi said in a post on X on Monday that the protests would stop within 30 seconds if traders asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to sack Gyanesh Kumar over the alleged “vote chori” issue.

His remarks came amid the dispute over the potential impact of the rally on traders and businesses during the festive period.

The opposition has sought to intensify pressure on the government over the SIR exercise, while traders have called for the rally to be rescheduled to avoid disruptions during the Diwali shopping season.

VHP Alleges Conspiracy Against Hindu Festivals

Escalating its attack on the opposition, Bansal referred to Congress, Communists and what he called communalists as a “triple C gang”, accusing them of threatening traders’ businesses, Hindu religious practices and the country’s economic prosperity.

“Beware! This triple C gang (Congress, Communists and communalists) is laying a trap from all sides to destroy traders’ businesses, Hindu faith and the prosperity of festivals, as well as cripple the country’s economy,” he said.

Bansal further alleged that attempts were being made to undermine celebrations and economic activity associated with major Hindu festivals. He claimed similar attempts had been made during Navratri and Dussehra and were now being directed at Diwali.

Calling on people, particularly members of the Hindu community, to remain vigilant, he said opposition leaders would not succeed in their alleged attempts to harm Hindu society or the Indian economy.

“INDI leaders must also remember this: No matter how hard you try, society will certainly respond when the time comes to your conspiracies that hurt Hindu society and India's economy. It will never allow your anti-India and anti-Hindu conspiracies to succeed,” Bansal said.

Frequently Asked Questions

What accusation has the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) made against opposition parties?

The VHP accused the Congress and other opposition parties of conspiring to disrupt Hindu festivals and damage India's economy, specifically regarding their November 1 rally.

Why are traders requesting the postponement of the November 1 rally?

Traders are concerned that security arrangements, road closures, and traffic diversions from the rally will disrupt business in major markets during the critical Diwali festive season.

What is the primary objective of the opposition's November 1 rally?

The rally aims to pressure the government by demanding Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar's resignation. This demand stems from alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls.

How did Rahul Gandhi respond to the traders' appeal regarding the rally?

Rahul Gandhi stated that the protests would cease quickly if traders asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to dismiss Gyanesh Kumar over the alleged

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 27 Oct 2026 12:01 PM (IST)
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Rahul Gandhi CONGRESS : Rahul Gandhi Vhp
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