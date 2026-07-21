'Rahul Gandhi Using Students As Political Tools': Dharmendra Pradhan Slams Congress
Dharmendra Pradhan accused Rahul Gandhi and Congress of exploiting students and choosing "political spectacle" over debate on NEET. He said the Centre was ready for a discussion in Parliament.
Congress Protest: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Tuesday launched a sharp attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and the Congress party, accusing them of exploiting students for political gains and deliberately disrupting the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament over the NEET issue amid the demands of his resignation from the post.
In a post on X, Pradhan alleged that Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi and the Congress had staged a protest outside Prime Minister Narendra Modi's official residence despite the government's willingness to hold a comprehensive discussion on the matter in Parliament.
"LoP Shri @RahulGandhi and @INCIndia continue to shamelessly exploit students as political tools to manufacture disruption during the Monsoon Session of Parliament," Pradhan wrote.
LoP Shri @RahulGandhi and @INCIndia continue to shamelessly exploit students as political tools to manufacture disruption during the Monsoon Session of Parliament.— Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) July 21, 2026
Shri @RahulGandhi and @INCIndia chose to stage a dharna outside the Hon'ble Prime Minister's residence , causing…
Referring to the Congress' protest near the Prime Minister's residence, the minister said the party had "caused inconvenience to the public and disregarded established security protocols."