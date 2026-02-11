Congress MPs Abused 'Very Soft' Om Birla, He Is Hurt: Rijiju Attacks Priyanka Gandhi

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday alleged that several Congress MPs “abused” Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla after entering his chamber, claiming senior party leaders were present during the episode.

“At least 20–25 Congress MPs went into the Speaker’s chamber and abused him. I was also there. The Speaker is a very soft person; otherwise, strict action would have been taken. Senior Congress leaders, including Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and KC Venugopal, were present and were encouraging them,” Rijiju claimed.

Om Birla Deeply Hurt: Rijiju

He said the Speaker was “deeply hurt” by the incident. “I have spoken to him. They went into his chamber and said inappropriate things. Later, when the Speaker gave a ruling, it was not followed. Rahul Gandhi then said he does not need anyone’s permission to speak and will speak as he wishes, without following rules,” Rijiju alleged.

Stressing parliamentary procedure, the minister said members can speak in the House only with the Chair’s permission. “Even the Prime Minister speaks with the permission of the Chair. Everyone must follow the rules,” he said.

Rijiju also took a swipe at Rahul Gandhi, saying, “I cannot teach lessons to Rahul Gandhi ji. I don’t understand what world he lives in or what ideology drives him. Senior Congress leaders should explain to him that Parliament cannot function like this. We should not behave like children. Our country is vast, and security is a serious issue. It is not right to use security as a political weapon or to undermine anyone’s dignity.”