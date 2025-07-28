Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndia'Shallowness': Congress MP Karti Defends Father P Chidambaram Amid Row Over Remarks On Pak Role In Pahalgam Attack

Congress MP Karti Chidambaram defended his father P. Chidambaram's remarks questioning the government's narrative on the Pahalgam attack.

By : ANI | Updated at : 28 Jul 2025 11:51 PM (IST)

New Delhi [India], July 28 (ANI): Congress MP Karti Chidambaram on Monday defended his father P Chidambaram's recent remarks about the Pahalgam attack, and said people were trolling a small part of the interview without understanding the full context.

Karti also said picking just one comment to troll shows the shallowness of those doing it, and urged people to watch the full interview to understand the complete context.

Speaking to the reporters, Karti said, "It is a 40-minute-long interview...I know this is a world of reels and instant gratification, so if you watch the whole 40-minute-long interview, you will realise that he is raising very pertinent issues and just to take one snatch of his comments over a 40-minute-long interview and troll it, only shows the shallowness of the people who are indulging in it..."

This comes after Chidambaram questioned the government's narrative on the attack, suggesting that the terrorists could be "homegrown" and asking for evidence to prove they came from Pakistan. He also criticised the government for not disclosing details about Operation Sindoor.

In a July 27 interview with the Quint news outlet, Chidambaram raised questions on whether the Government had taken any follow-up steps to prevent another Pahalgam.

"Where are the terrorist attackers? Why have you not apprehended them? Why have you not even identified them? Suddenly, a news item emerges that we have arrested two or three people who gave them shelter. Now what happened to that?" Chidambaram asked.

Further, the Congress leader who served as the Home Minister in the UPA tenure said, the Government was "unwilling to disclose what the NIA has done all these weeks. Have they identified the terrorists, and where did they come from? I mean, for all we know, they could be homegrown terrorists. Why do you assume that they came from Pakistan? There's no evidence of that. They are also hiding the losses." (ANI)

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 28 Jul 2025 11:51 PM (IST)
