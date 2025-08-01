Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Congress MP Karti Chidambaram Down Plays Trump's Dead Economy Remark: 'Yet Another Flippant'

He emphasised the enduring importance of the US-India relationship beyond individual leaders.

By : ANI | Updated at : 01 Aug 2025 02:47 PM (IST)

New Delhi [India], August 1 (ANI): Congress MP Karti Chidambaram on Friday played down US President Donald Trump's recent "dead economy" comment about India, calling it yet another "flippant" remark from a leader known for his dramatic and unpredictable style.
 
Chidambaram emphasized that while Trump "has limited shelf life", the relationship between India and the United States transcends individual leaders.
 
He said, "We are both large economies and we need each other. He has a limited shelf life. He is not going to stay President after 20 January 2029, but the relationship between these two countries will endure for centuries to come."
 
"Anybody who tracks Donald Trump will know that he makes flippant comments about everybody. He has made yet another one. Let us not take it seriously," Chidambaram said
 
His reaction comes after US President Donald Trump on Wednesday made a shocking statement on his social media platform Truth Social after the announcement of 25 per cent tariffs against India and threatened an additional "penalty" for importing Russian oil.
 
"I don't care what India does with Russia. They can take their dead economies down together, for all I care. We have done very little business with India; their tariffs are too high, among the highest in the world." Trump said.
 
The Lok Sabha MP described Trump as a "showman" who thrives on spectacle but eventually returns to the negotiating table.
 
He said, "Even after all the comments, he goes on to have negotiations and comes to an understanding. He is a showman. He is unorthodox and unconventional. Sober and calm negotiations will reap results."
 
Meanwhile, Chidambaram also commented on the exit of expelled AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam (OPS) from the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).
 
He noted that OPS was "only a small part" of Tamil Nadu's AIADMK power structure.
 
Chidambaram said, "Former CM O Panneerselvam was only a small part of the AIADMK. He couldn't fit into the party because of the power tussle."
 
He added that the BJP's lack of support for its allies is now evident.
 
"Now it is also clear that BJP doesn't stand with its friends. OPS was the one who was standing with the BJP during the last Lok Sabha elections as well, when the AIADMK exited," he said.
 
His remarks come after Panneerselvam announced his exit from the NDA alliance ahead of the upcoming assembly elections, scheduled to be held next year. (ANI)

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 01 Aug 2025 02:47 PM (IST)
Karti Chidambaram India US Trade Deal
Embed widget