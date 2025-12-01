Congress MP Arrives In Parliament With Dog, Jagdambika Pal Demands Action

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndiaCongress MP Arrives In Parliament With Dog, Jagdambika Pal Demands Action

en-gb: Congress MP Renuka Chowdhury brought a pet dog to Parliament, sparking controversy.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 01 Dec 2025 01:02 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

A new controversy seems to be brewing between the ruling and opposition parties amidst various issues in the winter session. On the first day of the winter session of Parliament, Congress MP Renuka Chowdhury arrived at the premises with a pet dog. On this move by Chowdhury, Jagdambika Pal,  the BJP MP from Dumariaganj in Uttar Pradesh, made a sharp comment and demanded action.

Responding to the demand for action by the Dumariaganj MP, Renuka also clarified her stance. On the MP bringing a dog, BJP MP Pal said that what Renuka Chowdhury has done is an abuse of privilege.

The BJP MP said that if she is an MP and has some privileges, she should not indulge in inappropriate behaviour. "This is a House for MPs. It is for discussing the policies of the country," Pal said.

MP Attacked Democracy: Jagdambika Pal

Pal said that this place is for the representatives elected by the people. "She is probably in the Rajya Sabha, she does not realise that the Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha reflect the sentiments of the people of the country. She brought her dog there and questions were raised about it; she is shaming the country. She is attacking democracy and insulting the Parliament. Action should be taken against her," Pal added.

On this matter, Renuka Chowdhury said the dog does not bite. "The government does not like animals. The dumb animal went in the car. If a pass is made for it too, then make it. What else can we say," she added.

Published at : 01 Dec 2025 01:02 PM (IST)
Renuka Chowdhury Renuka Chowdhury Dog Parliament
