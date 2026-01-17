‘Beautiful Girls Can Distract....’: Congress MLA’s Controversial 'Rape Theory' Ignites Row

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







A major political controversy has erupted in Madhya Pradesh after Congress MLA Phool Singh Baraiya made highly contentious remarks during a media interview, linking sexual violence to caste and religious interpretations. His statements have drawn widespread condemnation from across the political spectrum and from social organisations, with critics accusing him of trivialising rape and invoking caste and religion in a deeply insensitive manner.

Remarks Linking Sexual Violence To Caste Texts

During the interview, Baraiya claimed that women belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), and Other Backward Classes (OBC) are disproportionately targeted for sexual violence. He attributed this to what he described as a “distorted belief system” rooted in ancient religious texts. Referring to a book he identified as Rudrayamal Tantra, the MLA alleged that some perpetrators believe that assaulting women from certain castes offers spiritual merit similar to that of undertaking a religious pilgrimage, as per NDTV.

He went on to make broader assertions about the nature of sexual crimes, suggesting that rape is often committed by groups rather than individuals and even alluding to cases involving infants. According to Baraiya, such crimes are driven by what he termed a “perverted mindset” shaped by these supposed beliefs.

In one of the most criticised portions of his remarks, Baraiya asking about Who the victims were of rape in India, said that it was mostly women belonging to the Scheduled Castes, the Scheduled Tribes, and the OBCs.



He said that the theory of rape was that if a man, regardless of his mental state, was walking down the road and saw a beautiful girl, he could get distracted and rape a woman.

He further added that women from backward communities are “not even beautiful” yet continue to face sexual assault because “it is written in their scriptures.” These comments have been widely condemned for reinforcing harmful stereotypes and for appearing to rationalise sexual violence.

Congress Distances Itself From MLA

The backlash was swift and intense. Madhya Pradesh Congress president Jitu Patwari publicly distanced the party from Baraiya’s remarks, stating that sexual violence is a heinous crime and that any attempt to explain or justify it using caste, religion, or appearance is completely unacceptable, reported News 18.

Political, Social Backlash Intensifies

Social organisations also came down heavily on Baraiya. The All India Brahmin Society’s Madhya Pradesh unit termed the remarks an insult to women and society as a whole. Its state president, Pushpendra Mishra, demanded accountability and said such statements only deepen social divisions while undermining the seriousness of crimes against women.

The BJP seized on the controversy, launching a sharp attack on the Congress. Party media in-charge Ashish Agarwal described the comments as “shameful and shocking,” arguing that they were not an off-the-cuff remark but reflected a deeper ideological problem. He accused the Congress of failing to rein in its leaders and demanded a clear stand against Baraiya’s statements.