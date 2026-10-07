Congress Marches Towards Jantar Mantar, Movement Slow As Heavy Police Deployment Blocks Roads

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Congress workers marched to Jantar Mantar protesting CEC.

Opposition leaders demand CEC's resignation over electoral rolls.

INDIA bloc united; AAP also protested against

Delhi witnessed traffic disruption on Wednesday as Congress workers took to the streets carrying placards and marched towards Jantar Mantar to protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar amid the row over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Buses were stopped and traffic movement was affected as Congress workers made their way towards Jantar Mantar following a meeting of opposition parties chaired by Congress president and Rajya Sabha Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge.

Congress Workers March With Placards

The opposition leaders decided to march towards Jantar Mantar after a meeting chaired by Kharge. The protest comes a day after opposition parties staged a day-long demonstration that culminated in the detention of Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi.

The Congress has signalled that its face-off with the Election Commission will continue until CEC Gyanesh Kumar resigns.

Rahul Gandhi said the opposition had decided to take its protest to Jantar Mantar after being told on Tuesday that it could not protest at the earlier location.

#WATCH | Delhi: A bus carrying INDIA bloc MPs, led by Rajya Sabha LoP-Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge and Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi attempt to make its way towards Jantar Mantar, as the continue to protest over CEC matter and SIR. (Videos: Congress/X) https://t.co/d3SWgGJTQU — ANI (@ANI) October 7, 2026

"Yesterday, they said we cannot protest there, so we are taking the protest to Jantar Mantar... Gyanesh Kumar will have to resign. I want 100 FIRs on me, every FIR is a medal," Gandhi said.

Heavy security forces were deployed at Nirvachan Sadan as the opposition parties led a march on Tuesday.

ALSO READ: Andhra CM CBN To Head To Delhi For Two-Day Visit, Seek PM's Nod For Vizag Metro, Other Projects

Opposition Seeks Meeting With CEC

The objective of Wednesday's meeting was to draft a letter that will be sent to the CEC demanding an urgent meeting with opposition leaders on the SIR issues.

Key Opposition MPs assembled in the national capital for the meeting called by Kharge.

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MP Manoj Jha said earlier in the day, "There will be a lunch; maybe there will also be a launch."

TMC MP Derek O'Brien said, "We are all here together; we are all here united, and we are all here without any egos. We will fight the giant till they are out."

MP Karti Chidambaram said the events of the preceding day, including Rahul Gandhi's detention, had successfully energised the opposition's message.

‘We Are Not Going To Be Intimidated By An FIR’

Congress MP Deepender Hooda said the opposition would not be deterred by the registration of FIRs.

"Are we going to be scared of an FIR? ...we have just come for lunch; we will have lunch. Our fight to save democracy and the Constitution will continue. I have received information that an FIR has been registered in which my name is also included. We are not going to be intimidated by an FIR," Hooda told reporters.

The opposition has stepped up its campaign against CEC Gyanesh Kumar following Tuesday's protest and the detention of Rahul Gandhi.

Opposition parties are also holding parallel protests across states, with the Congress signalling that the confrontation will continue until the CEC resigns.

AAP Workers Stopped At Barricades

Meanwhile, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders and workers were stopped by police personnel at barricades on Wednesday as they staged a protest march from the Sindhi Academy near Kashmere Gate towards the Delhi Chief Electoral Officer's (CEO) office.

The AAP protesters alleged widespread "vote theft" as they marched towards the CEO's office.

The protests by opposition parties come amid the continuing political confrontation over the SIR of electoral rolls and demands for action against the Chief Election Commissioner.

ALSO READ: Divide In INDIA Bloc? SP Says Congress Did Not Invite Its Leaders To Kharge’s Lunch