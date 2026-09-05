Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Congress announced major organisational reshuffle for state in-charges.

Sachin Pilot appointed Punjab in-charge; Bhupesh Baghel now Assam.

Randeep Surjewala takes Gujarat, also retaining Karnataka role.

The Congress has announced a major organisational reshuffle, making several changes to the party's state in-charges.

Former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has been removed as the party's General Secretary in-charge of Punjab and appointed General Secretary in-charge of Assam.

Sachin Pilot has been given charge of Punjab, replacing Baghel.

Randeep Singh Surjewala has been appointed General Secretary in-charge of Gujarat. He will also continue in his existing role as Karnataka in-charge.

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Congress Appoints Other Key Leaders

Other key appointments include Sukhdeo Bhagat as in-charge of Chhattisgarh, Sirivella Prasad as in-charge of Maharashtra and PV Mohan as in-charge of Andhra Pradesh.

The party also expressed its appreciation for the contributions of outgoing General Secretaries and in-charges Jitendra Singh, Ramesh Chennithala and Manickam Tagore.

The Congress release further stated that Mukul Wasnik will continue as the General Secretary of the All India Congress Committee (AICC).

Congress Makes Social Media Appointments

Earlier on August 29, the Congress appointed Sandeep Gupta and Akshit Singh as National Coordinators to oversee activities related to the party's Social Media and Digital Platforms Department for the upcoming Uttarakhand polls.

For Uttar Pradesh, Pranav Vachharajani was appointed National Convenor, while Ayush Pandey was appointed National Coordinator and current in-charge of the state.

In Punjab, Amarjeet Singh was appointed National Coordinator and current in-charge, while Abhay Tiwari was named National Coordinator.

For Goa, Vipin Yadav and Abhishek Mahananda were appointed National Coordinators.

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In Manipur, Sumit Dubey was appointed National Coordinator and current in-charge of the state.

The appointments come as political parties intensify their organisational preparations ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections in several states.