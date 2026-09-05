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English NewsNewsIndiaCongress Major Reshuffle: Sachin Pilot Gets Punjab, Bhupesh Baghel Shifted To Assam And Randeep Surjewala Gets Gujarat

Congress Major Reshuffle: Sachin Pilot Gets Punjab, Bhupesh Baghel Shifted To Assam And Randeep Surjewala Gets Gujarat

Congress has announced a major reshuffle, appointing Sachin Pilot as Punjab in-charge, Bhupesh Baghel as Assam in-charge and Randeep Surjewala as Gujarat in-charge.

Written By : Mohit Dubey |  Updated at : 05 Sep 2026 11:02 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Congress announced major organisational reshuffle for state in-charges.
  • Sachin Pilot appointed Punjab in-charge; Bhupesh Baghel now Assam.
  • Randeep Surjewala takes Gujarat, also retaining Karnataka role.

The Congress has announced a major organisational reshuffle, making several changes to the party's state in-charges.

Former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has been removed as the party's General Secretary in-charge of Punjab and appointed General Secretary in-charge of Assam.

Sachin Pilot has been given charge of Punjab, replacing Baghel.

Randeep Singh Surjewala has been appointed General Secretary in-charge of Gujarat. He will also continue in his existing role as Karnataka in-charge.

Also Read: Pakistan: Maryam Nawaz Says Punjab Faces Terror Threat From Neighbouring Provinces, Not India

Congress Appoints Other Key Leaders

Other key appointments include Sukhdeo Bhagat as in-charge of Chhattisgarh, Sirivella Prasad as in-charge of Maharashtra and PV Mohan as in-charge of Andhra Pradesh.

The party also expressed its appreciation for the contributions of outgoing General Secretaries and in-charges Jitendra Singh, Ramesh Chennithala and Manickam Tagore.

The Congress release further stated that Mukul Wasnik will continue as the General Secretary of the All India Congress Committee (AICC).

Congress Makes Social Media Appointments

Earlier on August 29, the Congress appointed Sandeep Gupta and Akshit Singh as National Coordinators to oversee activities related to the party's Social Media and Digital Platforms Department for the upcoming Uttarakhand polls.

For Uttar Pradesh, Pranav Vachharajani was appointed National Convenor, while Ayush Pandey was appointed National Coordinator and current in-charge of the state.

In Punjab, Amarjeet Singh was appointed National Coordinator and current in-charge, while Abhay Tiwari was named National Coordinator.

For Goa, Vipin Yadav and Abhishek Mahananda were appointed National Coordinators.

Also Read: ‘Enough Is Enough’: Kangana Ranaut Warns Officials Over Delays In Mandi Projects

In Manipur, Sumit Dubey was appointed National Coordinator and current in-charge of the state.

The appointments come as political parties intensify their organisational preparations ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections in several states.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Bhupesh Baghel's new role within the Congress party?

Bhupesh Baghel has been appointed as the General Secretary in-charge of Assam. He was previously the in-charge of Punjab.

Who has replaced Bhupesh Baghel as the Congress in-charge for Punjab?

Sachin Pilot has been given charge of Punjab. He replaces Bhupesh Baghel in this role.

Which state has Randeep Singh Surjewala been appointed General Secretary in-charge of?

Randeep Singh Surjewala has been appointed General Secretary in-charge of Gujarat. He will also continue his existing role as Karnataka in-charge.

About the author Mohit Dubey

Mohit Dubey, associated with ABP News, is a seasoned journalist recognised for his coverage of national politics, Parliament, and grassroots reporting. He holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of Lucknow and a Postgraduate Diploma in Public Administration. He later earned a Postgraduate Diploma in Journalism from the Aurobindo Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, and completed an MA in Mass Communication from Guru Jambheshwar University.

He was elected National Treasurer of the Press Club of India. His reporting portfolio spans political developments as well as parliamentary affairs.

Over the course of his career, he has extensively covered several major electoral events, including the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections of 2007, 2013, 2017 and 2022, along with the Lok Sabha elections of 2009, 2014, 2019 and 2024. He has also reported from the ground during Assembly elections in multiple states across the country.

Among his notable assignments are exclusive field reports from the 2013 Uttarakhand floods, coverage of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s transition from Gujarat to Delhi, and continuous reporting throughout the Covid-19 pandemic. He also provided comprehensive coverage of Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra and Nyay Yatra.
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Published at : 05 Sep 2026 11:02 PM (IST)
Tags :
Sachin Pilot Bhupesh Baghel Randeep Surjewala CONGRESS Congress Reshuffle
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