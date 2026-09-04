Congress leaders discuss Rahul's Punjab yatra in mid-September, factionalism in state unit

New Delhi, Sep 3 (PTI): Amid factionalism in the Punjab unit, senior Congress leaders held a meeting here on Thursday to discuss Rahul Gandhi's proposed yatra in the state later this month.

Sources said senior leaders also discussed the rift plaguing the state unit ahead of legislative assembly elections and some important decisions to strengthen the organisation are likely to be taken soon.

AICC in-charge for Punjab affairs Bhupesh Baghel said a meeting was held regarding Rahul Gandhi's yatra in the state.

"The proposal in this regard has been sent to his office and a date would be finalised soon.

"The yatra is likely to take place around September 15, which is the tentative date fixed for the yatra," Baghel told reporters later.

Sources said the issue of infighting was also discussed and the top leadership is likely to resolve the issue soon.

Former Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi, Congress Legislative Party leader Pratap Singh Bajwa, party's state unit chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring and Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa are likely to be called to Delhi soon along with other leaders.

Punjab goes to polls early next year, and the Congress is seeking to regain power in the border state.

It may be recalled that ever since PCC president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring was retained as party chief in the state, some leaders, including Channi, had signalled dissatisfaction.

This followed hectic deliberations and Baghel held meetings with various factions to resolve the differences.

Sources said the party leadership is likely to take some important decisions shortly to resolve the differences and help unite various factions of the state unit. PTI SKC AMJ AMJ

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