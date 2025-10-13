Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaCongress Joins Oppn Parties To Boycott Parliament Joint Committee On Bills To Oust Jailed CMs, Ministers

Congress Joins Oppn Parties To Boycott Parliament Joint Committee On Bills To Oust Jailed CMs, Ministers

The Congress party, along with other opposition parties like TMC, Shiv Sena (UBT), and AAP, will boycott the joint parliamentary committee reviewing three controversial bills.

By : PTI | Updated at : 13 Oct 2025 11:57 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

New Delhi, Oct 13 (PTI) The Congress has informed Union Minister Kiren Rijiju that it, along with other opposition parties, will not be a part of the joint committee of Parliament on three Bills that seek the removal of top government functionaries under arrest for 30 consecutive days on serious charges, party sources said on Monday.

They said the party conveyed the decision to the Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister as opposition parties unanimously decided to boycott the committee.

At least three parties -- the Trinamool Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT) and Aam Aadmi Party -- had earlier declared that they will not be part of the committee.

The Samajwadi Party had also hinted at supporting the view that the opposition should be united in not joining the panel.

Last month, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said that no political party had written to him about boycotting the joint committee of Parliament to examine the three Bills.

"On the issue of JPC, no political party has communicated to me in writing on this subject," Birla had told reporters.

On the last day of the Monsoon Session, Home Minister Amit Shah introduced the three Bills in the Lok Sabha - the Government of Union Territories (Amendment) Bill; the Constitution (One Hundred And Thirtieth Amendment) Bill; and the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill.

The proposed laws call for the removal of the prime minister, chief ministers, and ministers under arrest for 30 consecutive days on serious charges.

The Bills ignited fierce protest from the entire opposition, which claimed they were unconstitutional and aimed at targeting its leaders in power in different states.

The House sent the Bills to a joint committee of Parliament, which will have 21 members from the Lok Sabha and 10 from the Rajya Sabha, for scrutiny. The panel has not been formed yet.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 13 Oct 2025 11:57 PM (IST)
Tags :
MALLIKARJUN KHARGE CONGRESS
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
‘Pakistan, India Going To Live Very Nicely Together’: Trump At Gaza Peace Summit In Egypt, Signs Ceasefire Deal
‘Pak, India Going To Live Very Nicely Together’: Trump At Gaza Peace Summit In Egypt — WATCH
Election 2025
Bihar Polls: Mahagathbandhan’s Tentative Seat-Sharing Formula—RJD, Congress To Concede Seats For Allies
Bihar Polls: Mahagathbandhan’s Tentative Seat-Sharing Formula—RJD, Congress To Concede Seats For Allies
World
Trump Gets Standing Ovation At Israel's Parliament, Knesset Backs Him For Next Year's Nobel Peace Prize: VIDEO
Trump Gets Standing Ovation At Israel's Parliament, Knesset Backs Him For Next Year's Nobel Peace Prize: VIDEO
News
'Pakistan Shelling Killed Afghan Children, Must Look At Itself In Mirror': BJP MP Nishikant Dubey At UNGA
'Pakistan Shelling Killed Afghan Children, Must Look At Itself In Mirror': BJP MP Nishikant Dubey At UNGA
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Elections 2025: Sanjay Jha Says NDA Reached Consensus, Everyone Agreed on Allocation | ABP News
Land-for-Job Case: 'Court to Deliver Verdict on Charges on 10 November', Says Sources | ABP News
IRCTC Scam: Court Charges Lalu Yadav Family in Land-for-Job Case | ABP News
IRCTC Case: Lalu Yadav Family to Face Trial, Charges Framed Against All Accused | ABP News
IRCTC Scam: Court to Proceed Case Against Lalu Yadav and Wife Rabri Yadav | ABP News
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
China Opens Polar Silk Road – Will India Also Join the Arctic Race?
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget