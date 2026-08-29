‘Congress Has Anti-Dalit Face’: BJP Hits Back At Rahul Gandhi Over ‘Shuddhikaran’ Row

The BJP has hit back at Congress MP and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi over his allegations that the party is anti-Dalit, accusing the Congress of having a history of discrimination against the Dalit community.

BJP spokespersons Sudhanshu Trivedi and Guru Prakash Paswan made the allegations during a joint press conference.

BJP national spokesperson Guru Prakash Paswan alleged that both the Congress and Rahul Gandhi had an “anti-Dalit face”.

“Kharge ji was outside when the nomination was being filed. Is there no place for Dalits inside? Narayanaswamy is picking up Rahul Gandhi’s slippers. What kind of mentality is this? There is no need for us to explain it,” Paswan said.

He alleged that the Congress remembers the Dalit community only for political gains and accused Rahul Gandhi of standing with forces that seek to “divide the country”.

Joint press conference by Shri @IGuruPrakash and Dr. @SudhanshuTrived at BJP headquarters in New Delhi. https://t.co/2GrZWkB4wn — BJP (@BJP4India) August 29, 2026

Paswan also questioned why Mallikarjun Kharge could become Congress president but was not made a Chief Minister.

Paswan Targets Rahul Gandhi Over Photos, Videos

Paswan showed two videos and accused Rahul Gandhi and the Congress of trying to create a narrative based on what he described as falsehoods.

“After watching these videos, you must have understood how the agenda of the Congress party and its ‘Yuvraj’ has been exposed,” he said, alleging that the party supports forces that seek to divide society.

Paswan also displayed a photograph from Rahul Gandhi’s nomination filing in Wayanad. He claimed that while Rahul Gandhi’s family members were present inside, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge could be seen looking in from outside.

“Is there no place for Dalits inside? Is the place for Dalits outside?” Paswan asked, questioning Rahul Gandhi’s “moral authority” to raise the issue.

He also displayed a photograph of former Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy picking up Rahul Gandhi’s slippers. Paswan questioned the Congress’ mindset, saying that while Kharge was allegedly standing outside the nomination room, a former Chief Minister was seen carrying Rahul Gandhi’s slippers.

Paswan also raised questions over the treatment of Congress leader Kumari Selja.

He further referred to Congress leaders including Babu Jagjivan Ram and BR Ambedkar while accusing the party of using Dalit issues for political gains.

Sudhanshu Trivedi Questions Congress’ Dalit Politics

BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi also targeted Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of repeatedly changing his political image while failing to address what he described as the Congress’ record on Dalit issues.

Trivedi said Rahul Gandhi’s speeches and political presentation had taken different forms over the years but alleged that these changes could not hide the issues raised by the BJP.

Referring to two videos, Trivedi said there was no caste angle involved in the incidents and accused Rahul Gandhi of trying to create unrest by repeatedly raising such issues.

He questioned the Congress over its response to two incidents involving members of the Jatav community.

Trivedi referred to the 2019 case involving Harish Jatav in Bhiwadi, who was allegedly attacked on July 18 and died by suicide on August 15, and another case involving Yogesh Jatav in Alwar, who was allegedly attacked by a mob on August 15, 2021, and died on September 18.

Trivedi questioned the action taken in those cases and alleged that the Congress prioritised its “vote bank” over the dignity and lives of Dalits.

He also accused Rahul Gandhi of pursuing minority and Dalit politics.

Anil Baluni Accuses Rahul Of ‘Politics Of Hate’

BJP spokesperson Anil Baluni also criticised Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of spreading what he described as “lies and hatred”.

Baluni said Rahul Gandhi had attempted to give a caste angle to a cleanliness and worship-related programme in which, according to him, people from the Dalit community were also present.

He claimed that those involved in the programme had no connection with the BJP and questioned the basis of Rahul Gandhi’s allegations.

Baluni accused the Congress of having a history of injustice towards Dalits and referred to its treatment of BR Ambedkar, former Congress president Sitaram Kesri and other Dalit leaders.

He also alleged that the Congress had humiliated Dalits and kept its current national president outside a room during Rahul Gandhi’s nomination filing.

Baluni said Rahul Gandhi should first “look within” before making allegations about Dalit rights and politics.