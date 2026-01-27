Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndiaCongress Ex-MP Claims Threat To Life For Calling Rahul Gandhi 'Darpok', "Insecure'

Ahmad, a three-time MLA and two-term MP from Bihar, said he was alerted by Congress colleagues that party workers had allegedly been instructed to target his residences in Patna and Madhubani.

By : Deepika Bhatt | Updated at : 27 Jan 2026 09:49 AM (IST)

Former Congress MP Shakeel Ahmad has claimed that his life is under threat days after he publicly criticised Rahul Gandhi, calling him a “darpok” (coward) and an insecure leader.

Ahmad, a three-time MLA and two-term MP from Bihar, said he was alerted by Congress colleagues that party workers had allegedly been instructed to target his residences in Patna and Madhubani on Tuesday under the guise of protesting by burning his effigies. Calling the alleged plan “undemocratic,” Ahmad raised the issue on social media and said he had been “secretly informed” about the threat.

Ahmad Shares Screenshot Of WhatsApp Conversation

In another post, Ahmad shared a screenshot of a WhatsApp group conversation in which members were allegedly discussing plans to burn his effigy over his remarks against Rahul Gandhi.

Speaking to NDTV, Ahmad said he had received multiple phone calls from acquaintances within the Congress warning him about the situation. He maintained that while people may disagree with his views, he has the right to express his opinion freely. The former Union minister further alleged that the directions to target him could not have been issued without Rahul Gandhi’s knowledge.

The controversy stems from remarks Ahmad made last Saturday, in which he described Gandhi as insecure and accused him of promoting only those younger leaders who flatter him. Ahmad, who quit the Congress after the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections, alleged that Gandhi feels threatened by senior leaders with independent public influence.

Ahmad Called Rahul Gandhi Dictatorial

He also termed Gandhi “dictatorial” and “non-democratic,” claiming that he does not listen to senior colleagues within the party. Ahmad further criticised Gandhi for losing the Amethi Lok Sabha seat, arguing that he failed to retain even a constituency long associated with his family.

“Rahul Gandhi is insecure and uncomfortable around senior leaders or those with strong public backing. That is why his leadership style is authoritarian and not democratic,” Ahmad told PTI.

The BJP was quick to seize on Ahmad’s comments, with party spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla claiming the former Congress leader had exposed Gandhi’s true nature. He alleged that despite projecting himself as tolerant and democratic, Gandhi’s leadership style mirrored what he described as an “Emergency mindset.”

The Congress, however, strongly pushed back. Party leader and Lok Sabha whip Manickam Tagore labelled Ahmad a “betrayer” and compared him to “Jaichand,” a historical figure whose name is commonly associated with treachery in North Indian folklore.

Tagore said Ahmad’s attacks came at a time when the Congress needed unity, accusing him of seeking attention and relevance by targeting the party leadership. He defended Rahul Gandhi by highlighting his Bharat Jodo Yatra and Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, saying Gandhi had walked thousands of kilometres to promote unity, justice and dignity.

“These attacks are not driven by ideology or concern, but by the desire for publicity and to please new political masters,” Tagore said, adding that such defections and criticisms were not new but part of a recurring pattern.

About the author Deepika Bhatt

Deepika Bhatt is a Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English. With a keen eye on national politics and a firm pulse on what city readers crave, she likes breaking one story at a time. She ensures that news stories provide a comprehensive information package.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at deepikab@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 27 Jan 2026 09:49 AM (IST)
