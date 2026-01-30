Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
BMC Election Result 2026WPL 2026Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaCongress-DMK Seat-Sharing Talks To Begin In A Week, No Rift: TNCC Chief

Congress-DMK Seat-Sharing Talks To Begin In A Week, No Rift: TNCC Chief

TNCC chief Selvaperunthagai dismissed Congress-DMK rift rumors, stating seat-sharing negotiations will begin soon.

By : PTI | Updated at : 30 Jan 2026 02:14 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Chennai, Jan 30 (PTI) Denying any rift in the Congress-DMK ties, TNCC chief K Selvaperunthagai on Friday said the two parties will begin the seat-sharing negotiations in a week.

DMK deputy general secretary Kanimozhi said the initial talks between the two parties were "smooth" and that party president M K Stalin would made the announcement after the talks concluded.

Selvaperunthagai exuded confidence that his party would get the expected number of seats during the talks with the DMK.

"We are not exerting pressure on our ally. We will ask and get what we want and the DMK will give (us)," Selvaperunthagai told reporters in Tiruvallur, about 45 km from here.

On Kanimozhi’s meeting with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in the national capital, recently, the TNCC chief said, "We are holding talks. We will again begin the talks in about a week." He took a dig at AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami's meeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah with his face "masked" and said, "Unlike that meeting, Kanimozhi’s meeting with our leader was straightforward and dignified." The Congress was allotted 25 seats in the 2021 Assembly election by the DMK but won in 18 segments.

While on a visit to Tuticorin, Kanimozhi told reporters that the talks between the DMK and Congress was "progressing smoothly." "Our party president will make an announcement once the discussions conclude," the Lok Sabha member said without going into the details about her meeting with Rahul Gandhi. PTI JSP JSP KH

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Related Video

Breaking News: Uncle–Nephew Reunion? NCP Merger Talks Heat Up Again

Frequently Asked Questions

When will the seat-sharing negotiations between Congress and DMK begin?

The seat-sharing negotiations between the Congress and DMK will begin in about a week.

What was the outcome of the initial talks between Congress and DMK?

The initial talks between the Congress and DMK were described as 'smooth' and 'progressing smoothly'.

Who will announce the seat-sharing agreement?

DMK party president M K Stalin will make the announcement once the seat-sharing discussions conclude.

How many seats did Congress contest and win in the 2021 Assembly election?

Congress was allotted 25 seats by the DMK and won in 18 segments in the 2021 Assembly election.

Published at : 30 Jan 2026 02:14 PM (IST)
Tags :
Kanimozhi CONGRESS
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Ajit Pawar Succession: NCP MLAs To Meet CM Fadnavis Backing Sunetra, Family To Hold Talks In 2 Days
Ajit Pawar Succession: NCP MLAs To Meet CM Fadnavis Backing Sunetra, Family To Hold Talks In 2 Days
Cities
'Maar Raha Hoon Teri Bahan Ko..': Last Phone Call Exposes Horror Of Delhi SWAT Commando’s Death
'Maar Raha Hoon Teri Bahan Ko..': Last Phone Call Exposes Horror Of Delhi SWAT Commando’s Death
Cities
NCP Reunification Was Cleared Days Before Ajit Pawar’s Death; Announcement Planned For Feb 8
Before His Death, Ajit Pawar Finalised NCP Reunification Plan With Sharad Pawar
World
US Issues Stark Warning To Iran Over Nuclear Ambition, EU Designates IRGC Terrorist Organisation
US Issues Stark Warning To Iran Over Nuclear Ambition, EU Designates IRGC Terrorist Organisation
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Uncle–Nephew Reunion? NCP Merger Talks Heat Up Again
Breaking News: Suicide or Conspiracy? Multiple Questions Around Sadhvi Prem Baisa’s Death
Breaking News: Avimukteshwar Anand Urges Yogi Adityanath to Ban Cow Meat Exports from UP
Breaking News: Swami Anand Criticizes Magh Mela Administration, Accuses Police of Suppression
Breaking News: Massive Anti-Terror Operation Underway in Kishtwar, Jammu & Kashmir
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | China’s Latest Military Purge Should Worry India
Opinion
Embed widget