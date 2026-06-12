Congress appoints 3 observers to assess political scenario in Punjab, submit report

New Delhi, Jun 11 (PTI): The Congress on Thursday named Ajay Maken, Meenakshi Natarajan and Bhajan Lal Jatav as AICC observers to assess and submit a report on the current political scenario in Punjab.

The move comes days after Congress general secretary in-charge for Punjab Bhupesh Baghel rejected speculation that the party is mulling a change in leadership in the state and asserted that next year's Assembly polls would be contested collectively by leaders.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has appointed the following AICC Observers -- Maken, Natarajan and Jatav -- to assess and submit a report on the current political scenario in Punjab, with immediate effect, a party statement said.

Baghel had made the assertion regarding no change in the state unit leadership after a meeting on June 2 with the party's top brass at Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's 10, Rajaji Marg residence here. Besides Kharge, former party chief Rahul Gandhi and Congress general secretary K C Venugopal had attended the meeting.

Asked about the speculation that a change of guard is being contemplated in the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee, Baghel had said, "I had said a few days ago, there was no discussion on that. The Congress takes everyone along. We will move forward, taking everyone along." "This is only speculation in the media. No discussion was held on leadership.... There is no change," he had added.

On Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, Baghel had said he is the PCC chief and the upcoming election in the state will be fought under the leadership of Kharge and Gandhi.

The state leadership will fight the polls collectively, he had asserted.

Punjab goes to polls early next year. PTI ASK SKC MPL MPL

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