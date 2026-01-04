Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndiaCongress Announces Screening Committees For Poll-Bound States, Priyanka Gandhi To Head Assam Panel

Congress Announces Screening Committees For Poll-Bound States, Priyanka Gandhi To Head Assam Panel

Congress on Saturday announced the screening committees for Assam, Kerala, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry. Priyanka Gandhi will head the Assam panel.

By : Apoorva Gupta | Updated at : 04 Jan 2026 08:18 AM (IST)

The Congress on Saturday announced screening committes as it initiated the candidate selection process for the upcoming assembly elections in various states. The party has appointed Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra as the chairperson of a panel that will shortlist potential candidates for the Assam assembly election.

This is the first time that the Lok Sabha MP from Wayanad has been assigned an organisational task since she stepped down from the role of AICC general secretary of Uttar Pradesh. 

The party on Saturday also announced the screening committees for Kerala, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry.

While Priyanka Gandhi will head the screening committee for Assam, other members that are part of the panel include Lok Sabha MP Saptagiri Ulaka and Rajya Sabha MP Imran Masood.

The move is being seen as Congress's intent to make a comeback in Assam, where the party lost power to the BJP in 2016 after a 15-year-uninterrupted rule since 2001.  

Last year, the party revamped the State unit by appointing its deputy leader in the Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi as Assam Congress chief.

The screening panel in Kerala would be headed by Madhusudan Mistry, with Rajya Sabha MP Naseer Hussain, Neeraj Dangi and Abhishek Dutt being members of the panel.

"The General Secretaries/ In-charges, PCC Presidents, CLP Leaders, and AICC Secretaries attached to the General Secretaries/ In-charges shall be the ex-officio members of the Screening Committees of their respective states," the press release read.

The committee for Tamil Nadu and Puducherry would be headed by T.S. Singh Deo, with Yashomati Thakur, Anil Kumar Yadav, and GC Chandrashekhar being the panel members.

The one on West Bengal would be headed by B.K. Hariprasad with Mohammad Jawed, BP Singh, and Mamta Devi also on the panel.

About the author Apoorva Gupta

Apoorva Gupta is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she covers politics, crime, international affairs, and hyperlocal developments. She handles breaking news, contributes to real-time updates, live blogs, visual stories, and sharp headlines during fast-paced news cycles. Her keen eye for news brings accuracy and strong editorial judgement to the general desk.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at apoorvag@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 04 Jan 2026 08:18 AM (IST)
Assam Priyanka Gandhi CONGRESS
