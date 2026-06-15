Congress Alleges Amit Shah Engineered Split In TMC To Strengthen NDA In Lok Sabha

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Twenty rebel TMC MPs merged with Nationalist Citizens Party.

Congress alleged Shah orchestrated merger to strengthen NDA.

TMC challenged merger citing anti-defection law violations.

The Congress on Monday launched a sharp attack on the BJP-led government after 20 rebel Trinamool Congress (TMC) MPs announced their merger with the Nationalist Citizens Party of India (NCPI). The opposition party alleged that Union Home Minister Amit Shah had orchestrated the split as part of a wider political strategy to strengthen the NDA’s position in the Lok Sabha. The development has intensified the political battle surrounding the unprecedented breakaway from the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC, with both the Congress and the Trinamool questioning the legitimacy of the move under anti-defection provisions.

Congress Targets Shah

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh accused Amit Shah of masterminding what he described as an “illegal breakaway” of TMC lawmakers.

Ramesh alleged that the merger of the rebel MPs with the NCPI was part of a calculated attempt to help the NDA move closer to a two-thirds majority in the Lok Sabha. He also criticised the Home Minister’s role in the episode, claiming the development represented a fresh setback for democratic and constitutional norms.

He further argued that the NCPI, a relatively unknown political outfit, could emerge as one of the larger constituents of the NDA despite lacking a significant political footprint.

Defection Row Deepens

Congress spokesperson Abhishek Manu Singhvi also criticised the BJP, accusing it of encouraging defections through political manoeuvring.

He argued that elected representatives could not manufacture public support through behind-the-scenes political arrangements and said the anti-defection law was intended to safeguard democracy rather than provide loopholes for political realignments.

The comments came a day after the 20 rebel MPs met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and formally announced their merger with the NCPI, a Tripura-based registered but unrecognised political party.

Also Read: TMC MLA Kunal Ghosh Attacked With Egg Outside Mamata Banerjee’s Residence

TMC Rebels Defend Move

Meanwhile, rebel TMC MP Arup Chakraborty defended the decision, saying the breakaway faction was attempting to “rectify” the party and would seek control of the Trinamool Congress election symbol.

The Mamata Banerjee-led camp has challenged the move, arguing that it violates anti-defection laws and lacks legal validity.

The NCPI itself has limited electoral presence. During the 2023 Tripura Assembly elections, the party contested three seats but failed to make an impact, with some candidates finishing behind the NOTA option.

The merger has nevertheless triggered a major political confrontation, with legal and parliamentary battles expected over the status of the rebel MPs and the future of the Trinamool Congress.

Also Read: Old Video Of Saayoni Ghosh Mocking Raghav Chadha Goes Viral Amid TMC Rebel Row