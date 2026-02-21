Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
T20 World Cup 2026Web StoriesEventsIdeas of IndiaIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndia‘Not Appropriate On Global Platform’: Akhilesh Yadav Distances SP From Congress AI Summit Protest

‘Not Appropriate On Global Platform’: Akhilesh Yadav Distances SP From Congress AI Summit Protest

Congress defended the protest, while BJP leaders condemned it as shameful and an attack on India's interests.

By : Ayesha Fatima | Updated at : 21 Feb 2026 10:38 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday described the Congress youth wing’s shirtless protest at the India AI Impact Summit as “not appropriate”, even as he continued to criticise the BJP-led central government.

Addressing party workers in Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh, Yadav said that while political differences with the ruling party were valid, staging such a protest on an international platform was ill-advised.

“We may have differences within India, and the BJP government is indeed cheating us all. But that is a separate thing. What Congress did on the global platform was not appropriate. They should have refrained from doing something that brings shame to our country in front of foreign delegates and world representatives,” he said, according to ANI.

SP Distances Itself From Protest Tactic

Yadav’s remarks are significant because his party is part of the opposition INDIA bloc alongside Congress. However, he was careful to draw a line between his criticism of the protest and broader alliance politics.

The controversy centres on a demonstration by Indian Youth Congress workers at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi during the India AI Impact Summit. Four protesters were arrested after they removed their shirts and walked through the exhibition hall wearing T-shirts bearing slogans such as “PM is compromised”, targeting the India–US trade deal.

The summit was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and attended by global technology leaders, including Sam Altman and Sundar Pichai, along with foreign dignitaries and international representatives.

Delhi Police arrested four of the protesters and later secured five days of custody after a local court rejected their bail plea.

Congress has defended both the protest and its manner. Party spokesperson Pawan Khera argued that the youth wing had channelled widespread anger and maintained that protests are meant to be visible.

“Protest is done where people see it. Protest is done where media cameras are there,” he said, while also questioning what he described as a “compromised” India-US trade deal.

The BJP responded sharply. Party spokesperson Sambit Patra labelled the Congress “topless, brainless and shameless”. Former Union minister Smriti Irani called the protest “an attack on India’s interests”, saying it reflected “contempt for the people of India and for the entrepreneurial spirit of India”. Union minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan went further, terming it “an act of sedition”.

Related Video

BJP vs Congress: BJP Workers to Demonstrate Outside Congress HQ in Delhi at 10 AM

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Akhilesh Yadav say about the Congress youth wing protest?

Akhilesh Yadav stated that the Congress youth wing's shirtless protest at the India AI Impact Summit was 'not appropriate' and brought shame to the country.

Why did the Indian Youth Congress protest at the AI summit?

Indian Youth Congress workers protested to express anger and target the India-US trade deal, wearing T-shirts with slogans like 'PM is compromised'.

What was the reaction of the BJP to the protest?

The BJP strongly criticized the protest, with spokespersons calling the Congress 'topless, brainless and shameless' and labeling the act as an attack on India's interests and even sedition.

What action was taken against the protesters?

Four protesters were arrested by the Delhi Police and later secured five days of custody after their bail plea was rejected by a local court.

About the author Ayesha Fatima

Ayesha Fatima is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English covering politics, national developments and global affairs. She brings clarity, curiosity and a reader-first approach to every piece she writes. She holds a Master’s degree in Convergent Journalism from Jamia Millia Islamia.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at ayeshaf@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 21 Feb 2026 10:38 PM (IST)
Tags :
Samajwadi Party AI Summit CONGRESS AKhilesh Yadav
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
‘Not Appropriate On Global Platform’: Akhilesh Yadav Distances SP From Congress AI Summit Protest
‘Not Appropriate On Global Platform’: Akhilesh Yadav Distances SP From Congress AI Summit Protest
India
‘We Must Make India Aatmnirbhar In Chips’: PM Modi At HCL–Foxconn Groundbreaking
‘We Must Make India Aatmnirbhar In Chips’: PM Modi At HCL–Foxconn Groundbreaking
India
Modi–Lula Meet: India, Brazil Aim For $20 Billion Trade, Ink Critical Minerals Deal
Modi–Lula Meet: India, Brazil Aim For $20 Billion Trade, Ink Critical Minerals Deal
India
'Studying All Developments': India Reacts To US Supreme Court's Order Striking Trump's Tariffs
'Studying All Developments': India Reacts To US Supreme Court's Order Striking Trump's Tariffs
Advertisement

Videos

BJP vs Congress: BJP Workers to Demonstrate Outside Congress HQ in Delhi at 10 AM
Security Alert: Suspicious Object Found on Safapora–Ganderbal Road, Area Sealed
AI Summit: AI Summit 2026 Protest Sparks Nationwide BJP–Congress Confrontation
Breaking News: BJP Protesters Taken Into Custody Amid AI Summit Row in Delhi
Breaking News: BJP Protests Against Congress Across India Over AI Summit Disruption, Arrests in Delhi
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Rifa Deka
Rifa DekaChief Copy Editor
Northeast Narrative OPINION: Poll Season’s A Good Time For Party Hopping
Opinion
Embed widget