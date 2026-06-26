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English NewsNewsIndiaCong suspends Ali Imran Ramz from primary membership over 'anti-party' activities

Cong suspends Ali Imran Ramz from primary membership over 'anti-party' activities

Kolkata, Jun 25 (PTI): The West Bengal Congress on Thursday suspended former MLA Ali Imran Ramz, popularly known as Victor, from his post and primary membership, over alleged violation of the party's "constitution, discipline and organisational principles.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 26 Jun 2026 12:04 AM (IST)

Kolkata, Jun 25 (PTI): The West Bengal Congress on Thursday suspended former MLA Ali Imran Ramz, popularly known as Victor, from his post and primary membership, over alleged violation of the party's "constitution, discipline and organisational principles".

According to an official communication issued by the West Bengal Pradesh Congress Committee (WBPCC), Ramz has been suspended with immediate effect pending a detailed inquiry into allegations brought to the notice of the party leadership.

"The competent authority has taken serious note of your conduct and activities, which are alleged to be in violation of the party's constitution, discipline, and organisational principles," it stated.

A senior Congress leader said the action was taken to maintain organisational discipline, and ensure a fair inquiry into the allegations against the former legislator.

Ramz had recently come under scrutiny for remarks against sections of the state Congress leadership, he said, adding that further action would depend on the outcome of the disciplinary proceedings.

A former Forward Bloc MLA from Goalpokhar and Chakulia in Uttar Dinajpur district, who later joined the Congress, Ramz was a general secretary of the WBPCC.

The party also directed him to submit a written explanation within three days of receiving the notice.

"Failure to do so may result in further disciplinary action, including removal from the post and/or expulsion from the party," it said.

The order, signed by WBPCC general secretary Subhasish Bhattacharya, said the suspension had been issued with the approval of state Congress president Subhankar Sarkar. PTI SCH RBT

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

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