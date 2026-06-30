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English NewsNewsIndiaCong's Venugopal asks Bengal leaders to strengthen party at grassroots level

Cong's Venugopal asks Bengal leaders to strengthen party at grassroots level

Kolkata, Jun 29 (PTI): Senior Congress leader K C Venugopal on Monday reviewed the party's organisational preparedness in West Bengal and asked state leaders to strengthen the party at the grassroots ahead of the forthcoming assembly by-elections and civic poll.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 30 Jun 2026 12:04 AM (IST)

Kolkata, Jun 29 (PTI): Senior Congress leader K C Venugopal on Monday reviewed the party's organisational preparedness in West Bengal and asked state leaders to strengthen the party at the grassroots ahead of the forthcoming assembly by-elections and civic polls.

Venugopal, the party general secretary (organisation), held separate meetings with district Congress committee presidents and members of the party's Political Affairs Committee during his two-day visit to the state to assess its performance after the recent elections and discuss the prevailing political situation in West Bengal, a senior party leader said.

The meetings were attended by AICC general secretary in-charge of West Bengal, Ghulam Ahmed Mir, AICC general secretary Deepa Dasmunshi, West Bengal Pradesh Congress Committee president Subhankar Sarkar, AICC secretary Amba Prasad and other senior party functionaries.

The senior Congress leader said that the discussions focused on rebuilding the organisation from the booth level and improving coordination among party workers across the state.

"The emphasis was on strengthening booth- and block-level committees, increasing public outreach and ensuring that the organisation is fully prepared for the forthcoming assembly by-elections as well as municipal and municipal corporation elections," the leader said.

The party also reviewed preparations for the West Bengal Pradesh Congress Committee's proposed 'Shahid Minar Chalo' programme on July 21 and called for maximum participation by party workers.

Venugopal also urged the state unit to actively participate in the nationwide 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' campaign and mobilise students and youth for its concluding rally in New Delhi on August 9, the leader added. PTI SCH NSD ACD

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

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Published at : 30 Jun 2026 12:15 AM (IST)
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