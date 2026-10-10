Cong not a well-wisher of any class; it is only interested in its own political gains: Prahlad Patel

New Delhi, Oct 9 (PTI): Madhya Pradesh Panchayati Raj and Rural Development Minister Prahlad Patel on Friday blamed the Congress for the striking down of an ordinance brought by the government of then-Chief Minister Kamal Nath on enhancing OBC reservation to 27 per cent in the state.

He said the Congress is not a well-wisher of any class; “it is only interested in its own political interests”.

The Jabalpur High Court on Friday gave a verdict on the sensitive issue of reservation, striking down the reservation ordinance of the then-Kamal Nath government.

"We have always supported backward classes. Be it the issue of OBC reservation or granting constitutional status to the Backward Classes Commission, the BJP has undertaken this task with full responsibility,” Patel said in a statement.

He said that Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav also convened an all-party meeting on this issue, and with everyone's consent, the position was presented in the court.

"It is true that the Congress has no love for any class; it only cares about its political interests,” Patel alleged.

The court also said that the then-Congress government brought the ordinance for political gains, he claimed.

The court's second harsh comment was that the then-government brought the ordinance in a hurry, containing constitutional errors that cannot be accepted, he said, pointing to the judgement.

The third important point is that the people of the state, especially the youth, must understand that the then-government ignored constitutional provisions, Patel said.

He said the Kamal Nath government did not present any concrete reason on the basis of which the 50 per cent reservation limit could be exceeded.

"My question to the Congress is: We fought this battle alongside you, but why did you never discuss those constitutional limitations?"

By that time, the Backward Classes Commission had been granted constitutional status, but despite this, the Kamal Nath government did not consider it appropriate to seek the Commission's consent, Patel alleged.

"This negligence by the government led to this situation today," he said.

The Madhya Pradesh government will take necessary steps to address and accommodate any challenges that may arise in the future, he said.

Stating that the government will approach the Supreme Court and strongly present its case, Patel said, “Our government has presented its case in court with full accountability in the past and will continue to fight this battle with responsibility.”

Blaming the Congress for the current situation, he accused the party of practising propaganda politics.

It ignored the constitutional limit of 50 per cent reservation and hastily passed an ordinance for electoral gains, which the court has now struck down, Patel said.

The Madhya Pradesh High Court on Friday struck down the 2019 law enacted by the Kamal Nath-led Congress government, which raised reservation for OBCs to 27 per cent, calling the move unconstitutional as it restored the quota to 14 per cent.

In its 159-page order, a division bench of Justices Anand Pathak and Vinay Saraf also directed the state recruitment agencies to fill 13 per cent of posts kept on hold (after legal challenge to quota hike law) from the unreserved category within three months. PTI MAS SKL ARI

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)