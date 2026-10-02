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English NewsNewsIndiaCong names five candidates for Bihar MLC polls; ally RJD in fray in three of them

Cong names five candidates for Bihar MLC polls; ally RJD in fray in three of them

Patna, Oct 1 (PTI): The Congress on Thursday announced five candidates for the October 23 Bihar Legislative Council polls, setting up a direct fight with alliance partner RJD in three of the.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 02 Oct 2026 12:01 AM (IST)

Patna, Oct 1 (PTI): The Congress on Thursday announced five candidates for the October 23 Bihar Legislative Council polls, setting up a direct fight with alliance partner RJD in three of them.

Polls for eight seats in the Upper House of the bicameral Bihar legislature are scheduled on October 23. The terms of four graduates' and as many teachers' seats are set to expire on November 16.

According to the list approved by Congress general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal late on Thursday evening, the party has fielded its former state president Madan Mohan Jha for re-election from the Darbhanga Teachers seat. The RJD has not announced its candidate for the seat.

The Congress candidate fielded Sanjay Yadav from Patna Teachers' constituency, which is also not being contested by the RJD.

However, it fielded Manoj Kumar Jaiswal, Rajnikant Pathak and Asadullah Khan from Kosi Graduates, Darbhanga Graduates and Patna Graduates seats, all being fought by the RJD as well.

The RJD had last month announced its candidates for six seats, adding cryptically that "decision on the remaining seats was pending".

For the Graduates' constituencies, those who have held a graduate degree from a recognised university in India for at least three years and reside in the constituency concerned are eligible to vote.

Similarly, for the Teachers' constituencies, those with at least three years of teaching experience in secondary schools, colleges and universities can vote. In both cases, the voters must be registered on the electoral rolls prepared for the purpose. PTI NAC NSD

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

Published at : 02 Oct 2026 12:15 AM (IST)
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Latest News India News 02 October 2026
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