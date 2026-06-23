Cong holds march to secretariat; accuses Uttarakhand govt of land scam, anti-people policies

Dehradun, Jun 22 (PTI): Under the leadership of state Congress president Ganesh Godiyal, leaders and workers gathered at the party's state headquarters in Dehradun on Monday and began marching toward the secretariat while raising slogans.

During the protest, workers carried banners reading "Remove Dhami, save Uttarakhand's land." However, the police set up barricades before the secretariat and stopped the Congress workers from moving forward, after which they staged a sit-in there. During this time, several workers tried to break through the barricades, and some were detained. They were later released.

Godiyal alleged that leaders of the ruling BJP have devised various tactics to engage in corruption through land deals, under which government land is being handed over to mafias.

He said that land is being sold in the state to such an extent that in the future, there may not even be space left to stand.

Referring to the alleged Haridwar Municipal Corporation land purchase scam, Godiyal said that action taken against officials after an investigation into the case has made it clear that there is a need for greater transparency and accountability in land-related matters.

He also said that he has been informed of about 100 proposals being prepared to hand over land to preferred individuals before the model code of conduct comes into force ahead of elections.

He also accused the government of being anti-youth and said that due to unemployment, young people are unable to get married, and parents are crying seeing their unemployed children.

After the protest, a memorandum was also submitted to the chief minister through officials.

Several MLAs and Congress Mahila Morcha president Jyoti Rautela were also present during the protest. PTI DPT MPL MPL

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