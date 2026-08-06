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English NewsNewsIndiaConduct SIR hearings at homes of elderly, differently-abled voters: Uttarakhand CEO

Conduct SIR hearings at homes of elderly, differently-abled voters: Uttarakhand CEO

Dehradun, Aug 5 (PTI): The Uttarakhand chief electoral officer on Wednesday directed district election officers to conduct hearings on notices issued during the SIR of electoral rolls at the homes of differently-abled voters and senior citizens aged 65 and abov.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 06 Aug 2026 12:18 AM (IST)

Dehradun, Aug 5 (PTI): The Uttarakhand chief electoral officer on Wednesday directed district election officers to conduct hearings on notices issued during the SIR of electoral rolls at the homes of differently-abled voters and senior citizens aged 65 and above.

The directions were issued during a video conference with divisional commissioners and district magistrates of the Kumaon and Garhwal divisions to review the progress of the SIR exercise in the state.

CEO B V R C Purushottam asked district election officers to ensure that elderly and differently-abled voters are not required to visit polling booths or hearing centres unnecessarily in connection with notices issued over discrepancies in electoral records.

He also directed Kumaon Commissioner Deepak Rawat and Garhwal Commissioner Anand Swarup to undertake "super-checking" visits in districts under their respective divisions to monitor the exercise.

Additional Chief Electoral Officer Vijay Kumar Jogdande said notices were issued after the publication of the draft electoral roll on July 14 following discrepancies and mapping-related issues identified during the revision process.

He said around 19 lakh notices, accounting for about 77 per cent of the total, had so far been served on voters across the state.

Hearings on the notices are underway in all districts and will continue till September 3, he added. PTI DPT APL

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

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