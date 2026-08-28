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English NewsNewsIndiaComplaints of harassment of women to remain confidential: Himachal CM Sukhu

Complaints of harassment of women to remain confidential: Himachal CM Sukhu

Shimla, August 27 (PTI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Thursday said that complaints of harassment of women will remain completely confidential, and each one of them will be investigated and strict action will be taken against the guilt.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 28 Aug 2026 12:19 AM (IST)

Shimla, August 27 (PTI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Thursday said that complaints of harassment of women will remain completely confidential, and each one of them will be investigated and strict action will be taken against the guilty.

Responding to a question raised by Congress MLA Malendra Rajan in the Assembly, Sukhu emphasised that the government holds women in high regard.

Noting that women are often unable to voice their grievances, he said that rules concerning the issue would be amended.

Earlier, replying to the main question, Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Dhani Ram Shandil said that 131 cases of harassment against women had been registered across government, semi-government and private workplaces and educational institutions over the past three years.

Action was taken in 37 of these cases; three individuals were dismissed from service, while one faced severe penalties and another was suspended, the minister said.

He said FIRs were lodged in two cases, charge-sheets were filed in two, employees were transferred in nine cases, while 19 cases were resolved through mutual agreement after issuance of warnings and letters of apology.

Shandil said the government has taken several measures to ensure women's safety. Under the relevant Act, the Directorate of Women and Child Development has been designated as the nodal agency, while deputy commissioners across districts have been appointed as district officers, he said.

He also mentioned the SHe-Box portal launched by the Ministry of Women and Child Development, through which working women can confidentially file complaints under the POSH Act, 2013, and track their status. PTI BPL ARI ARI

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

Published at : 28 Aug 2026 12:30 AM (IST)
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