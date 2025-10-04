Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndiaMadhya Pradesh Bans Coldrif Syrup After 9 Children Die Of Suspected Kidney Failure In Chhindwara

Madhya Pradesh Bans Coldrif Syrup After 9 Children Die Of Suspected Kidney Failure In Chhindwara

After nine child deaths in Chhindwara from suspected kidney infections linked to Coldrif syrup, Madhya Pradesh banned its sale and other products from the Kanchipuram manufacturer.

By : PTI | Updated at : 04 Oct 2025 04:39 PM (IST)
Bhopal, Oct 4 (PTI) The Madhya Pradesh government on Saturday banned the sale of Coldrif syrup following the death of nine children due to suspected kidney infection in Chhindwara district since September 7.

“The deaths of children in Chhindwara due to Coldrif syrup are extremely tragic. The sale of this syrup has been banned across Madhya Pradesh. A ban is also being imposed on other products of the company that manufactures the syrup," Chief Minister Mohan Yadav stated on X.

The syrup was manufactured at a factory in Kanchipuram. Following the incident, the state government requested that the Tamil Nadu government conduct an inquiry. The investigation report was received this morning, and strict action has been taken, he stated.

Following the tragic deaths of the children, action was underway at the local level. A team has also been constituted at the state level to investigate the matter, Yadav said, adding that the guilty will not be spared.

According to officials, nine children have died due to suspected renal failure since September 7. Currently, 13 children, including eight from Chhindwara and Nagpur, are undergoing treatment. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 04 Oct 2025 04:39 PM (IST)
