‘Pride Lies In Planning’: Ex-TN CM Stalin Takes Credit For Periyar Library Inaugurated By Vijay

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Chief Minister Vijay inaugurated the Rs 300 crore Periyar Arivulagam, Science Centre.

Previous DMK government conceptualized and initiated this knowledge centre.

The eight-storey facility offers books, digital resources, interactive science.

Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu), Oct 16 (PTI) Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Friday inaugurated the 'Periyar Arivulagam' and Science Centre established on sprawling 7 acres on Dr Nanjappa Road, Gandhipuram, here.

The Rs 300 crore project (including Rs 245 crore for construction, Rs 50 crore for books, besides e-books) was conceptualised and initiated by the previous DMK government to serve as a knowledge centre. Named after the social reformer "Periyar" E V Ramasamy, the 8-storey facility was built to serve as a destination for education, scientific learning, and research.

Hours before the formal inauguration of the facility, DMK president and former chief minister M K Stalin posted a video on social media and stated that the project was the brainchild of his "Dravidian model government".

"What does it matter who opens it? Does the pride lie in inaugurating it? The true pride is in planning and creating something unique. That pride belongs to the DMK forever," Stalin said.

Chief Minister Vijay, who arrived here from Chennai by a special flight, held a roadshow on Avinashi Road to Gandhipuram ahead of the inauguration of the Centre. He traversed about 11.4 km from the Coimbatore International Airport to the venue of the function in Gandhipuram.

Massive crowds of TVK party workers and residents lined up along the Avinashi Road to welcome him. Police personnel have set up heavy barricades across Peelamedu, Avinashi Road, and Gandhipuram. A strict drone-flying ban is actively enforced along the entire stretch.

The chief minister later arrived at the Periyar Arivulagam campus on Dr Nanjappa Road, where he was accorded a warm reception.

He unveiled a huge statue of Periyar on the campus and also inaugurated the Periyar Arivulagam and Science Centre.

Vijay went around the science centre, digital library, and planetarium, interacting with local corporation school students on the second floor of the facility.

The foundation stone for the project was laid by Stalin on November 6, 2024. The initial construction and development framework were carried out by the Public Works Department (PWD) under the DMK administration before the change in governance. While the project was designed, funded, and started under the DMK government, it was officially completed and opened to the public today by the current CM.

The facility features over 1.25 lakh physical books, a digital library, children’s library, reading sections, and interactive science facilities. It is also equipped with modern computer systems, a vast e-book network, digital archives, and interactive learning media designed specifically for children.

Specialised study halls and materials curated for students preparing for competitive examinations like TNPSC and UPSC are available in the 'Arivulagam', meaning 'world of knowledge'.

The facility also houses a modern, high-tech auditorium built to host academic seminars, intellectual debates, and cultural events.

A security blanket was in place ahead of Vijay's maiden visit after becoming the chief minister in May, with over 3,500 police personnel deployed across the city. Barricades have been erected along Avinashi Road, the airport route, Peelamedu, and Red Fields, leading to expected traffic diversions throughout the morning, police sources said.

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)