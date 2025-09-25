Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Durga PujaIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaRabies Scare In Coimbatore After 25 Stray Dogs Test Positive In 2 Months

Rabies Scare In Coimbatore After 25 Stray Dogs Test Positive In 2 Months

According to the Coimbatore Corporation, complaints received through its helpline about aggressive or unhealthy dogs led to the identification of 14 high-risk zones since June.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 25 Sep 2025 11:04 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Coimbatore is facing growing alarm over a possible rabies outbreak among its community dog population after 25 stray dogs tested positive in the past two and a half months. Veterinarians have warned of a surge in cases, though city authorities maintain that early detection and containment measures are in place.

Rabies Outbreak In Coimbatore? 

According to the Coimbatore Corporation, complaints received through its helpline about aggressive or unhealthy dogs led to the identification of 14 high-risk zones since June. Officials captured 49 dogs, four of which were vaccinated and released. The others died within four to ten days at the Seeranaickenpalayam Animal Birth Control Centre, as per a report on Times of India.

Brain tissue samples collected from 45 of the deceased dogs by the NGO Mission Rabies confirmed that 25 were rabid. A dedicated rabies surveillance helpline (98437 89491) was also launched, encouraging residents to report suspected cases. Since its rollout, 326 calls have been received, as per the report.

The concern comes on the heels of recent rabies-linked attacks. In May, a stray dog in Mettupalayam bit nine people in Kattoor Mani Nagar after chasing pedestrians and motorists. Municipal authorities captured the dog the next day, and a veterinarian later confirmed it was rabid. All nine victims were treated at Mettupalayam Government Hospital with anti-rabies vaccines, though seven suffered limb injuries.

In a separate incident, a three-year-old boy from Thungur, Beerpur, in Telangana died after being bitten by a stray dog nearly two months earlier. Police said the child, attacked on July 5 while playing outside, fell into a drainage ditch while fleeing. Although locals alerted his family and basic first aid was given, the boy never received a rabies vaccine, which proved fatal.

Health experts continue to stress the importance of timely vaccination after animal bites, both for humans and for controlling the spread of rabies among stray populations.

ALSO READ: Delhi Ashram Scandal: Who Is ‘Godman’ Parthasarathy, Accused Of Sexual Harassment And Forgery, Now On The Run

Published at : 25 Sep 2025 11:04 AM (IST)
Tags :
Coimbatore Tamil NAdu
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Ladakh Protests: Curfew Continues In Leh After Deadly Clashes Claim 4 Lives, Govt Says Situation Under Control
Curfew Continues In Leh After Deadly Clashes Claim 4 Lives, Govt Says Situation Under Control
World
Trump To Host Pakistani PM Sharif Today At White House: Report
Trump To Host Pakistani PM Sharif Today At White House: Report
Cities
Two Groups Clash Over Social Media Post In Gujarat's Gandhinagar; Cars Vandalised, Shops Set On Fire
Clash In Gujarat Over Social Media Post; Cars Vandalised, Shops Set On Fire
World
'No Coincidence': Trump Claims 'Triple Sabotage' Behind UN Mishaps, Demands Secret Service Probe
Trump Claims 'Triple Sabotage' Behind UN Mishaps, Demands Secret Service Probe
Advertisement

Videos

Leh Protests Turn Violent as Students Demand Full Statehood, Sixth Schedule Inclusion
Leh Protest: Students Clash With Police, Demand Full Statehood For Ladakh, Wreak Havoc On Streets
Politics: AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi Launches Seemanchal Yatra, Slams BJP Over Waqf Law
Crime Alert: Delhi Ashram Head Swami Chaitanyananda Faces Sexual Harassment Allegations, On Run
Politics: Mahagathbandhan Seat Sharing Formula In Bihar Almost Finalized Ahead Of Polls
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
Zubeen Garg: Remembering The Eternal Voice Of Assam & The Soul Of A People
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget