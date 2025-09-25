Rabies Scare In Coimbatore After 25 Stray Dogs Test Positive In 2 Months

Coimbatore is facing growing alarm over a possible rabies outbreak among its community dog population after 25 stray dogs tested positive in the past two and a half months. Veterinarians have warned of a surge in cases, though city authorities maintain that early detection and containment measures are in place.

Rabies Outbreak In Coimbatore?

According to the Coimbatore Corporation, complaints received through its helpline about aggressive or unhealthy dogs led to the identification of 14 high-risk zones since June. Officials captured 49 dogs, four of which were vaccinated and released. The others died within four to ten days at the Seeranaickenpalayam Animal Birth Control Centre, as per a report on Times of India.

Brain tissue samples collected from 45 of the deceased dogs by the NGO Mission Rabies confirmed that 25 were rabid. A dedicated rabies surveillance helpline (98437 89491) was also launched, encouraging residents to report suspected cases. Since its rollout, 326 calls have been received, as per the report.

The concern comes on the heels of recent rabies-linked attacks. In May, a stray dog in Mettupalayam bit nine people in Kattoor Mani Nagar after chasing pedestrians and motorists. Municipal authorities captured the dog the next day, and a veterinarian later confirmed it was rabid. All nine victims were treated at Mettupalayam Government Hospital with anti-rabies vaccines, though seven suffered limb injuries.

In a separate incident, a three-year-old boy from Thungur, Beerpur, in Telangana died after being bitten by a stray dog nearly two months earlier. Police said the child, attacked on July 5 while playing outside, fell into a drainage ditch while fleeing. Although locals alerted his family and basic first aid was given, the boy never received a rabies vaccine, which proved fatal.

Health experts continue to stress the importance of timely vaccination after animal bites, both for humans and for controlling the spread of rabies among stray populations.

